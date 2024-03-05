FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS INTRODUCES OASIS POOL DECK

Featuring seven distinct pool experiences including four bars, two restaurants, 2,300 square-foot gaming area and LIV Beach daylife

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas is set to make a splash this pool season as the resort unveils its highly anticipated Oasis Pool Deck – six acres of serenity, opulence and unparalleled recreational bliss. Now open to hotel guests, Oasis boasts seven distinct pool experiences, four bars, two restaurants, daylife destination LIV Beach, and a 2,300 square-foot gaming area opening in the Spring.

"The Oasis Pool Deck furthers our commitment to world-class luxury and amenities, and we're proud to bring this all-new elevated guest experience to the resort," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden. "We're thrilled to introduce an oasis that will transport guests beyond their expectations, to a six-acre poolside retreat only found at Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

Designed in partnership with acclaimed Jeffrey Beers International and Lifescapes International, the Oasis Pool Deck radiates a vibrant, playful ambiance reminiscent of classic Miami Beach. Drawing inspiration from the work of iconic mid-century landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx, society photographer Slim Aarons and the classic mid-century modern architectural style known as "Googie," the resort's six-acre pool seamlessly blends classic style elements with modern luxury creating a unique and elevated experience.

At the center of it all is the Grand Pool, featuring three bodies of water connected by Bleau Isle, the pavilion bar offering a diverse selection of spirits, spritzes and seltzers under a beautifully massive art-deco covering. Nestled between the Grand Pool and LIV Beach sits Gigi's, a Mediterranean-inspired escape where guests can retreat to exclusive cabanas and a dedicated dipping pool in an intimate setting. Adjacent to the Grand Pool is FB Slims, a bespoke poolside bar specializing in frozen cocktails made fresh daily with the resort's house-made juices and syrups.

The VIP Legacy Pool caters to those seeking the ultimate privacy and luxury, surrounded by towering palm trees and the resort's largest cabanas offerings. For those looking for a serene poolside experience, La Mer serves as the Oasis Pool Deck's serenity pool, providing the ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Next to La Mer sits Bleautopia, a lively and lush poolside pasture drawing inspiration from the gardens of Versailles featuring vintage lawn games.

Amongst the energy of it all sits La Côte, Oasis Pool Deck's upscale poolside dining experience designed by Jeffrey Beers International. Drawing inspiration from the effortlessly posh attitude of the Cote D'Azur, La Côte is the place to see and be seen featuring fresh French-Mediterranean fare and an expansive rosé wine and cocktail program. Oasis Pool Deck's second dining concept will be unveiled in Summer 2024.

LIV Beach, the newest daylife destination created by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality, designed by Rockwell Group and operated by Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is poised to become the ultimate daylife escape on the Strip. With world-class headlining performers like Calvin Harris, Tiësto, John Summit and VIP daybed, cabana and villa cabana options amongst a captivating ambiance reminiscent of the French Riviera, LIV Beach offers a unique and unparalleled daylife experience for those seeking sun-soaked pleasure.

The Oasis Pool Deck, exclusive to hotel guests, will be a no-smoking space and all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. To commemorate the debut of Oasis Pool Deck, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering a special Dive Into Bleau package. Available for travel from March 1 through September 30, 2024, the package includes up to 20% off a hotel stay + $50 daily food & beverage credit at Oasis Pool Deck.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, rooms and suites, dining, and entertainment offerings can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com .

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas