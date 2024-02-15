FONTAINEBLEAU'S LEGACY IMMORTALIZED IN PRINT AS ASSOULINE RELEASES 'FONTAINEBLEAU' BOOK

On the eve of Fontainebleau's 70th anniversary, 220-page hardcover celebrates decades of unrivaled glamour, iconic design, and unforgettable moments

MIAMI and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The seven-decade-long legacy of the Fontainebleau brand has come to life in print for the first time as Assouline, the first luxury brand on culture, announces "Fontainebleau," an all-new 220-page hardcover book. Authored by Stephen Wallis, with stunning creative direction and photography by Fontainebleau Chief Brand and Design Officer Peter Arnell, "Fontainebleau" captures the illustrious history of the brand and its globally celebrated luxury destinations – from Fontainebleau Miami Beach to the newly debuted Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

"'Fontainebleau' is a brilliant encapsulation of our legacy from the landmark hotel in Miami Beach designed by Morris Lapidus, to the new standard of excellence we are setting with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with 70 years of iconic moments enshrined within for the world to see and celebrate," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Assouline, Stephen Wallis, and Peter Arnell. We're thrilled at the time capsule that they've created, collecting the moments and milestones that have made Fontainebleau a symbol of excellence in luxury and design.

"'Fontainebleau' is boldly pushing our legacy forward and inviting readers inside our iconic Miami Beach resort and the masterpiece we have created in Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

Through its highly researched and detailed narration, accompanied by more than 100 rare and awe-inspiring photographs, "Fontainebleau" begins in the 1950s with the construction of Fontainebleau Miami Beach and its celebrated status in architectural history. Renowned for its curvilinear shape, grand lobby, sweeping staircases, and lavish interiors, the design of Fontainebleau Miami Beach was a departure from the more conventional hotel architecture of the era and would make Fontainebleau a symbol of luxury in the U.S. The Morris Lapidus-designed resort served as a fitting symbol for the swagger and self-assured style of postwar America and became a destination for the era's most influential entertainers and celebrities. Fontainebleau Miami Beach has served as the backdrop for many iconic films such as Scarface, Goldfinger, and The Bodyguard, and welcomed timeless entertainers such as Elvis, the Rat Pack, and Paul Anka.

"One of America's iconic architectural landmarks, Fontainebleau Miami Beach is an enduring symbol of innovation and we've loved bringing its story to life," says Chief of Operations, Brand & Strategy at Assouline, Alexandre Assouline. "It has been wonderful to work with Fontainebleau leadership, Stephen Wallis, and Peter Arnell at this exciting time as Fontainebleau embarks on their next chapter with the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

The reader is then taken on a journey through the decades, from Fontainebleau Miami Beach's inception, to being purchased by Soffer, who is credited with revitalizing the resort and bringing back its original luster and swanky vibe. The story weaves through the turn-of-the-century and the creation of the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino, which held its grand opening on Dec. 13, 2023, on the Las Vegas Strip. True to its heritage, Fontainebleau Las Vegas epitomizes unexpected luxury, attracting assured tastemakers from around the world. From its lavish accommodations to vibrant nightlife, this masterpiece stands as a beacon of the future of hospitality in Las Vegas, offering an immersive experience with unparalleled service and timeless design.

"When hotelier Ben Novack opened Fontainebleau Miami Beach, it ushered in a new era of luxury hospitality and hotel design in 1950s America and set a standard from which all luxury resorts in the U.S. that came after would call upon," says Arnell. "The scope of influence from Morris Lapidus' iconic curvilinear design has been world-wide. 'Fontainebleau' offers a rare, inside look at that legacy, with elegance, grandeur, and allure jumping off each page."

"Fontainebleau" is available for order, priced at $120.00, and can be purchased via the Assouline website. The book launched on Feb. 6, joining the esteemed collection of Assouline's famed hotel and luxury destination tomes. "Fontainebleau" will be available at retail shops inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as well as Neiman Marcus in Las Vegas, and Artefacto in South Florida. More information about Fontainebleau Development, its history, and its properties can be found on the company's website.

Fontainebleau Development , founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, Big Easy Casino, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

