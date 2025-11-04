FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS PRESENTS EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCY WITH MARC ANTHONY, "VEGAS... MY WAY!" AT BLEAULIVE THEATER BEGINNING FEBRUARY 2026

GRAMMY® Award-winning global icon Marc Anthony delivers a first-of-its-kind residency — an intimate, one-man show unlike anything he has done before — an immersive journey through his energy, passion, and soul that takes guests on a deeply personal and unforgettable live experience.

Tickets on-sale Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. PT

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas proudly unveils Marc Anthony's first-ever residency, "VEGAS… MY WAY!" exclusively at BleauLive Theater. The residency will feature 10 live performances throughout 2026 beginning in February; and, in a groundbreaking first, Anthony will perform both English and Spanish-language hits from his more than 30 years as a chart-topping solo artist.

"Marc is a defining voice of our generation, who personifies Fontainebleau's decades-long legacy of creating extraordinary moments that become unforgettable memories," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "Marc Anthony's 'VEGAS…MY WAY!' is a milestone for Las Vegas entertainment, and we look forward to making history when he takes the BleauLive Theater stage in 2026."

A four-time GRAMMY® and eight-time Latin GRAMMY® award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Marc Anthony has achieved more than 114 No. 1 chart hits worldwide and sold millions of albums across the globe. As one of the top touring artists in the world, he continues to bridge the global stage between the general and Latin markets, delivering music that transcends culture, language, and generations.

"This residency marks a new chapter in my journey," says Marc Anthony. "Las Vegas has always been about reinvention and timeless entertainment, and this show embodies that spirit. It's a celebration of my history, my roots, and the music that has connected me to audiences around the world.

"With 'Vegas… My Way!,' I'm inviting fans to experience my story in a more personal, intimate, and powerful way than ever before!"

Anthony will perform at BleauLive Theater on Feb. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21; July 24, 25, 29, 31; and Aug. 1, 2026, with additional dates to be announced.

Tickets for Marc Anthony's 'Vegas... My Way!' go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. PT with presales beginning Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. PT at https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/marc-anthony/.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time. Born Marco Antonio Muñíz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 114 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 8 billion views on YouTube, and a total of 15.218 billion streams across all platforms.

Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists. Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including "In the Heights" (2021), "El Cantante" (2006), "Man on Fire" (2004), "In the Time of Butterflies" (2001), "Bringing Out the Dead" (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's "The Capeman" (1998) on Broadway.

His 14th studio album, "Muévense" (2024), continues his legacy as one of music's most enduring and passionate performers. To learn more about Marc Anthony visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort and casino that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

