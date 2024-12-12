FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF COASTAL CONVENTION CENTER WITH CEREMONIAL RIBBON CUTTING

Notable speakers and celebrated guests cut the ribbon to signify new era of luxury meetings and events business in Miami Beach

Link to images courtesy of World Red Eye

Link to b-roll courtesy of Just Chill Productions

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Miami Beach celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of the Coastal Convention Center on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer was joined by Fontainebleau Miami Beach executives, community dignitaries, local officials and notable VIPs, and the historic moment was marked with speeches, tours of the convention center, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"When we bought Fontainebleau Miami Beach back in 2005, we purchased this piece of land with it because it was always part of our plan to build something amazing here," stated Soffer. "After two years of design and construction, we are excited at the possibilities of what the Coastal Convention Center will bring to the community.

"Fontainebleau has always been driven by innovation and evolution. We set out to be the number one convention hotel in Florida and beyond, and this Coastal Convention Center further cements our dedication to that goal. Our main priorities have always been to do what is best for the city, and to bring jobs and tourism to Miami. Thank you to our incredible teams who helped bring this dream to life, and to my father, Don Soffer, who has always been the visionary of our family."

The event began with a welcome from Fontainebleau Development Chief Operating Officer Philip Goldfarb who stated, "Today we officially open the doors of the Coastal Convention Center, making this is a monumental occasion. This celebration combines the connection between our rich legacy, our dedication to excellence, and the vibrant community which we are very proud to be part of. We are honored to have you here today to witness this historic moment and we appreciate the support of our distinguished guests, and our community of leaders and partners who have played a vital role in bringing this vision to life."

The ceremony, which took place in the Coastal Convention Center's Pearl Ballroom, symbolizes the vision for growth, community investment, and commitment to luxury hospitality held by Fontainebleau Miami Beach as the resort nears its 70th anniversary on December 21, 2024. The opening also reinforces the consistent growth and demand for meeting and convention business in South Florida, providing a state-of-the-art facility with world-class hospitality.

"The Coastal Convention Center is an asset for Miami Dade County, and all of South Florida. It is going to open the door for tremendous possibilities for us to attract larger and more flexible events," said David Whitaker, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "This hotel has always been the crown jewel of Miami Beach, but it didn't stand still, it is constantly evolving, and the Coastal Convention Center is another great example of that evolution."

Designed in partnership with Fontainebleau Development's Executive Vice President of Design, John Rawlins, Jeffrey Beers International, and Nichols Architects, the Coastal Convention Center spans five stories and 45,000 square feet, including a spacious 7,000 square-foot rooftop deck. The state-of-the-art Coastal Convention Center caters to both business and leisure events. Conveniently located just nine miles from Miami International Airport and 28 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Coastal Convention Center will connect to Fontainebleau Miami Beach via sky bridge, perfectly complementing the resort's 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.

"This Coastal Convention Center stands as a testament to the evolution of this amazing city, welcoming business travelers from all over the world to experience best in class design, service, and hospitality, and it is, of course, courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach," stated Brittnie Bassant, President and CEO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. "The economic impact that this center will have will benefit our local businesses, our community, and our entire city. We are thrilled to add the Coastal Convention Center to the landscape of our community. This is the power of partnership and collaboration."

More information about the Coastal Convention Center and Fontainebleau Miami Beach can be found at fontainebleau.com.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, Big Easy Casino, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Trésor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

About Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan and Mirabella, celebrating coastal Italian cuisine; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Miami Beach