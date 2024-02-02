Fonterra Co-operative Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (Fonterra) is a manufacturer and marketer of dairy products. It provides powdered and flavored milk, ready-to-drink milk, yogurts, iced coffee, cheeses, spreads, butter, ice cream, everyday nutrition powders, culinary creams, bakery butter, and advanced nutrition products to retail consumers as well as foodservice providers.

The report offers valuable information and insights into Fonterra's technology activities, making it a valuable resource for those interested in the company's digital transformation journey. It provides in-depth insights into Fonterra's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, shedding light on the company's approach to leveraging technology for business growth and improvement.

The report also offers an overview of Fonterra's technology initiatives, including details about partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. This allows readers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's technology-related endeavors and its efforts to stay competitive in the market.

Fonterra markets its products under various brands, including Anlene, Anchor, Perfect Italiano, Mammoth, De Winkel, Kapiti, Fresh 'n Fruity, Primo, Symbio, and Mainland brands, to mention a few. It operates and manages various production facilities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Scope

  • Fonterra has dedicated data science teams for data extraction, cataloguing, quality assurance, and analysis. The teams try to solve new business challenges using data science and offer training to other staff members who are interested in learning data analysis.
  • As a part of digital transformation strategy, Fonterra is strengthening its in-house technology expertise by retraining and building staff capability and hiring top technology talent in leadership roles and creating new technology and digital jobs.
  • Fonterra is migrating its key operations and data from its on-premise data centers to cloud infrastructure. To execute this cloud strategy, Fonterra has partnered with Microsoft to migrate its mission-critical workloads to Microsoft Azure, which will ensure more stability and security for its data besides enabling quick collection and analysis of huge volume of data in real-time.
  • Fonterra established an online open incubator platform called Fonterra Ventures Co-Lab in 2017. Through the platform, Fonterra partners with small businesses, large corporations and individuals to develop innovative concepts in different fields, including new technologies, services and business models, that can be mutually beneficial

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Fonterra's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Partnership Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • HCL
  • Microsoft
  • genesys
  • Lazada
  • Alibaba group
  • Rockwell Automation

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulnttm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

General Motors Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, ICT Budget and Contracts

General Motors Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, ICT Budget and Contracts

The "General Motors Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. General Motors...
Global Medical Marijuana Market Report 2024: Market Value to Reach $154.83 Billion by 2034 from $16.88 Billion in 2023

Global Medical Marijuana Market Report 2024: Market Value to Reach $154.83 Billion by 2034 from $16.88 Billion in 2023

The "Global Medical Marijuana Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Product; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.