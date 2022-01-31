Food Allergy Market Anticipated to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 13.5% in the 7MM for the Study Period of 2018-30 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Food Allergy Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Food Allergy market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, Food Allergy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Food Allergy market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Food Allergy Market Report:

The market size for Food Allergy was USD 1,091 million in 2020 in the 7MM and is expected to grow during the study period 2018-2030.

in in the and is expected to grow during the study period 2018-2030. The Food Allergy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies, multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Food Allergy market dynamics shortly. The emerging drug analysis along with their detailed profiling is done by the DelveInsight.

Key pharmaceutical companies in the Food Allergy market such as Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, and others are also developing treatments for Food Allergies.

and others are also developing treatments for Food Allergies. The Food Allergy pipeline therapies include Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, AR201, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, ADP101 , IgGenix, and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2018-32.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, Download Food Allergy Market sample @ Food Allergy Market Scenario

Food Allergy: Overview

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a food allergy is an adverse health effect arising from a specific immune response that occurs reproducibly on exposure to a given food. Food allergens are the parts of food or ingredients within food (usual proteins) that are recognized by immune cells. When an immune cell binds to a food allergen, a reaction occurs that causes the symptoms of food allergy. "Allergy" and "allergic disease" refer to conditions that involve changes to the immune system. These immune system changes fall into two categories: Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated and Non-IgE-mediated.

Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation

According to Delveinsight's Analysis, the total prevalent cases of Food Allergy were approximately 56,849,000 cases in 2020 in the 7MM which will reach more cases by 2030.

The Food Allergy Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Food Allergy

Etiology-specific cases of Food Allergy

Age-specific cases of Food Allergy

Know-how Food Allergy Epidemiological Trends are going to look like in 2030 for the 7 MM by downloading @ Food Allergy Epidemiological Insights

Food Allergy Market Outlook

The only proven medication therapy against a food allergy is the strict elimination of the offending food allergen from the diet. The primary care of treatment, including antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, and immunotherapies (Palforzia) is prescribed to patients with mild, and moderate to severe cases of Food Allergy. Injectable epinephrine is the drug of choice for the initial management of a food-induced anaphylactic reaction. In severe anaphylaxis, ventilatory and circulatory support may be needed.

The Food Allergy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as DBV Technologies' Viaskin Peanut, Camallergy's CA002 among others. The launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Food Allergy market dynamics shortly. The emerging drug analysis along with their detailed profiling is done by DelveInsight.

Discover more about therapy set to grab substantial Food Allergy market share @ Food Allergy Market Landscape

Food Allergy Market: Drivers and Barriers

In the past decade, research and development of diagnostic testing have allowed a better understanding of this multifactorial disorder and have yielded new diagnostic tools and treatment options. It has also led to continence education, which raises awareness of food allergies. There are many diagnostic modalities available to assess the degree and severity of the patient's. The improvised diagnostics and increase in patient awareness on the severity of food allergies act as major boosters in the Food Allergy market. More food allergy patients now seek preventive rather than curative treatment options.

Due to the lack of elucidation around the active food allergy mechanism, it is often confused with other allergies and is, therefore, under-reported. Food Allergy prevalence is further underestimated due to patients' reluctance to report symptoms or seek care. Food Allergy is among the most common pathophysiological medical conditions among the children population and younger population. Health care professionals also often misdiagnose food allergies due to insufficient and ill-equipped diagnostic tools. Thus, reluctance on the part of patients to report Food Allergies serves as some major setbacks to the Food Allergy market surge.

Know which Food Allergy therapy is expected to score the touchdown first @ Food Allergy Market Landscape and Forecast

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report

Study Period: 2018-32

2018-32 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Food Allergy Companies: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy Key Food Allergy Pipeline Therapies : Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, AR201, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, ADP101 , IgGenix

: Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, AR201, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, , IgGenix Therapeutic Assessment : Food Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies

: Food Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Food Allergy market drivers and barriers

Food Allergy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about the future market share of Food Allergy treatment therapies @ F ood Allergy Market Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Food Allergy 3 Food Allergy: Market overview at a glance 4 Executive Summary of Food Allergy 5 Organizations contributing towards Food Allergy 6 Disease Background and Overview of Food Allergy 7 Management and Treatment of Food Allergy 8 Food Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Food Allergy Patient Journey 10 Food Allergy Case Reports 11 Food Allergy Marketed Therapies 12 Food Allergy Emerging Therapies 13 Food Allergy: 7 Major Market Analysis 14 Food allergy Market Outlook 15 Unmet Needs in Food Allergy 16 KOL Views 17 Food Allergy Market Drivers 18 Food Allergy Market Barriers 19 Food Allergy SWOT Analysis 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies @ Food Allergy Market Analysis

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Food Allergy Market Landscape Analysis

Related Reports

Food Allergy Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Food Allergy Epidemiology Forecast—2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Food Allergy (FA), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Colonoscopes Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight's, "Colonoscopes Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Colonoscopes pipeline landscape like Consis Medical Inc, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc, Image In, Inmotion Medical Ltd, invendo medical GmbH, Kaleidoscope, Medigus Ltd, Microbot Medical Ltd, Novadaq Technologies Inc, Olympus Corp, Omniscient LLC, and others.

Hyperphosphatemia Market

DelveInsight's 'Hyperphosphatemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hyperphosphatemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers, and key Hyperphosphatemia companies involved such as Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, and many others.

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline landscape such as Regeneron pharmaceuticals, RemeGen, Unity Biotechnology, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Allergo Ophthalmics, YD Global Life Science, Aerpio Therapeutics, Ripple Therapeutics, Graybug Vision, Oxurion, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ocuphire Pharma, and others.

Obesity Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight's, "Obesity Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Obesity pipeline landscape like Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, MedImmune, Can-Fite Biopharma, Novo Nordisk, 10xBio, Biolingus, Shionogi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Saniona, Diasome Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Acromegaly Market

DelveInsight's 'Acromegaly Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Acromegaly, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, and key Acromegaly companies involved like Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Chiasma Pharma, Antisense Therapeutics, Camurus, GlyTech, Strongbridge Biopharma, and others.

Celiac Disease Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "Celiac Disease Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Celiac Disease pipeline landscape such as Takeda, Amgen, ImmusanT, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Kanyos Bio, Calypso Biotech, Protagonist Therapeutics, ActoBio Therapeutics, Bioniz Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, and others.

Ascites Market

DelveInsight's 'Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, and key Ascites companies involved such as BioVie, Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG, and several others.

Chronic pancreatitis Market

DelveInsight's 'Chronic pancreatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and key Chronic pancreatitis companies involved such as Aptalis Pharma, Digestive Care Inc, Kangen Pharmaceuticals, AzurRx BioPharma, and several others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Nutrition Intervention: Foods to take and foods to avoid when suffering from Gastroparesis

Gastroparesis, often referred to as delayed gastric emptying, is a disorder affecting the movement of food from the stomach to the small intestine.

8 Of The Most Common Foods Allergies – Do You Have One?

As per the Food Allergy Research & Education, in the US, each year, around 200,000 people require emergency medical care for allergic reactions to food.

Egg Allergy Market: Second most common food allergy but no approved therapy

Hen's egg allergy is the second most common type of allergy after cow's milk. In infants and young children, Egg poses as one of the most vital allergens degrading the quality of life.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research LLP