FOOD BANK FOR NEW YORK CITY ELEVATES WOMEN AND GIRLS FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH DURING ITS ANNUAL WOMAN TO WOMAN CAMPAIGN

With nearly one million women and girls facing poverty in New York City the need has never been greater

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Bank For New York City understands wellness extends beyond a full plate. That's why we make it a point to empower the women and girls we serve with not only food, but with the period products, hygiene essentials, and childcare resources they need to thrive. Because no one should have to sacrifice buying tampons, diapers, detergent, or soap just to put food on the table for their families.

Each year, Food Bank provides more than 900,000 pounds of household and personal care items to support women and their families. These items include pads, liners, tampons, baby formula, baby food, toilet paper, clothing, soap, hair care products, detergent, and more. At the end of the day, every woman, be she a mother, daughter, grandmother, or neighbor, deserves to feel empowered, and true empowerment begins with the freedom of choice. Not to choose between having diapers or tampons, groceries or baby formula, but to have them all.

In honor of Women's History Month, Food Bank For New York City celebrates women and girls through Food Bank's Woman to Woman campaign – Empower Her, Elevate ALL. The campaign brings together women from across the city who know what it's like to be in this situation, who are living it every single day.

"Thank God we have the option of being able to go to these food pantries like Food Bank For New York City's Community Kitchen & Pantry," said client Jessica F. "If I didn't have access to these food pantries, I wouldn't survive honestly." Jessica is one of many New Yorkers fighting to make ends meet, not only for herself, but for her family of five. Jessica is only one example of the many women we serve who are working tirelessly to build a better future for their families in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Jessica is happy to share her story with you. You can watch her story here.

"In a city that never gives up on its people, Food Bank For New York City is committed to delivering services and solutions that empower everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from," said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For New York City. "With over 4.3 million women living in our great city, it is of the utmost importance that all these women and girls feel heard, seen, and dignified in all that they do for themselves and their families. Women shouldn't have to feel a sense of worry every month when diapers, formula, and wipes start to run out. When any of these women step foot through our doors, we want them to know that we are here to support them not only with the nutritious foods they need to thrive, but with all the necessary essentials that are crucial for everyday living."

If you'd like more information on Food Bank's Woman to Woman campaign and how you can help empower women and girls across the city, please visit https://foodbanknyc.org/womantowoman

About Food Bank For New York City

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

Media Contact:

Maddie Diaz

Food Bank For New York City Associate Director Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Food Bank For New York City