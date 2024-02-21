AYANNA STEPHENS OF BANK OF AMERICA NAMED TO FOOD BANK FOR NEW YORK CITY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayanna Stephens, a human resources executive who has dedicated her career to championing issues relating to people, diversity, equity and inclusion, has been named to Food Bank For New York City's Board of Directors effective today.

Ayanna Stephens

In her role as Human Resources Executive at Bank of America, the native New Yorker partners with business leaders to drive the people strategy and influence decisions around performance and talent management, employee relations, hiring, retention and compensation processes for Merrill Wealth Management employees. Ayanna also serves as the HR partner for the New York City Market, driving key initiatives around employee engagement, retention, and mobility.

"Ayanna's experience will help us take a 360-degree approach in the fight against food insecurity and make progress on a more dignified and equitable future for all," said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For New York City. "Ayanna knows the importance of our work in her home community of Harlem and in our great City. We look forward to partnering with Ayanna to transform challenges into possibilities that inspire people."

"I'm humbled to join the Board of Directors at New York City's largest hunger-relief organization," said Ayanna Stephens, Human Resources Executive, Bank of America. "Food Bank is committed to delivering services and solutions that empower everyone, no matter where they're from, and I share these core values. We are driven by a shared commitment to help every New Yorker unlock their potential and to fight and overcome adversity with dignity. Bank of America has been a long-time partner of Food Bank and I look forward to serving the Food Bank in this new capacity to support the economic mobility of families and individuals in New York through access to food, nutrition, and resources."

To see Food Bank For New York City's current Board of Directors please visit: https://www.foodbanknyc.org/leadership/

About Food Bank For New York City

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

