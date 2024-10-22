Food Chain Digest Named Penske Logistics a 2024 Top Food Chain Provider

Penske Logistics

Oct 22, 2024, 09:03 ET

READING, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics is a 2024 Top Food Chain Provider as designated by Food Chain Digest, the official publication of the Food Shippers of America (FSA). The Top Food Chain Provider program recognizes third-party logistics providers and related companies that excel in food and beverage capabilities and services.

"Many supply chains in the food industry are struggling due to sluggish consumer demand, economic headwinds driven by high inflation and interest rates, geopolitical instability and continued fragmentation of global trade," explained Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest.

"A common denominator for the providers selected to the 2024 list is their ability to help food shippers navigate these complicated challenges by providing creative solutions, supply chain visibility, streamlined processes and dependable services," he continued.

Penske Logistics provides fresh, on-time delivery and cold storage solutions. Penske is a reliable logistics and supply chain partner that aids companies in the food and beverage space to solve the supply and delivery challenges unique to their businesses.

"We are honored that food manufacturers, retailers and distributors voted for Penske Logistics to be recognized as a top 3PL in this space," stated Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics president. "We are very pleased to partner with some of the most prominent brands in the grocery and retail food and beverage space. Our goal is always to collaborate closely with our customers and accelerate their supply chain performance."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

