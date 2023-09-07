Food Container Market size to increase by USD 62.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for convenience drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food container market size is expected to grow by USD 62.97 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for convenience is notably driving the food container market. However, factors such as Health and environmental safety issues associated with plastic food containers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Bottles and jars, Cans, Cups and tubs, Boxes, and Others), material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Container Market 2023-2027

The increasing demand for convenience is notably driving the market growth. The global food container market is being significantly influenced by the surging demand for convenience. This demand is primarily propelled by the fast-paced modern lifestyles of consumers who increasingly prioritize hassle-free food choices, requiring minimal preparation and adaptability for on-the-go consumption. Food containers play a pivotal role in this landscape by offering an efficient means of packaging and storing various food items. This empowers consumers to enjoy their meals at their convenience, regardless of location or time. Furthermore, these containers grant immediate access to sustenance, bypassing the need for lengthy meal preparation or dining out. This convenience extends to an array of products, ranging from pre-packaged salads to microwaveable meals and portable snacks. As a result, these advantages are poised to be a driving force behind the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Food Container Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the food container market including Anchor Glass Container Corp., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Gordon Food Service Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reem Packaging Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., PMMI Media Group, Printpack Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Viking Packaging, World Kitchen, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Co., and The Clorox Co.

Anchor Glass Container Corp. - The company offers food containers such as heatready, lifespan, and gosmart. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Food Container Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The bottles and jars segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Glass bottles are a widely preferred choice for packaging sauces, condiments, juices, and beverages due to their non-reactive properties that effectively maintain the liquid's quality and taste. Similarly, HDPE bottles are gaining popularity for containing cooking oils, milk, and personal care items, attributed to their chemical resistance and durability. Complementing these, glass jars are favored for their graceful aesthetics and capacity to showcase products, making them ideal for preserving jams, pickles, spreads, honey, and other food items. These dynamics are anticipated to propel the growth of this packaging segment, consequently stimulating overall market expansion in the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Challenge- Health and environmental safety issues associated with plastic food containers are hindering market growth.

Food Container Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist food container market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food container market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food container market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of food container market companies

Food Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 62.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anchor Glass Container Corp., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Gordon Food Service Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reem Packaging Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., PMMI Media Group, Printpack Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Viking Packaging, World Kitchen, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Co., and The Clorox Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

