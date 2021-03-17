Food Disinfection Market worth $14.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Disinfection Market by Chemical Type (Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid, and Quaternary Ammonium Compounds), End Use (Food Processing and Beverage Processing), Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Disinfection Market size is estimated to be valued USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks, rise in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions, is driving to the growth of the food disinfection market.

Meat & poultry, by food processing, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for food disinfection, by food processing, has been segmented into meat & poultry, dairy, fish & seafood, fruits & vegetables, and other foods. Meat & poultry account for the largest market during the forecast period owing to the large pool of products available in the market. Meat processing facilities often face the challenge of controlling the count of Salmonella, Listeria, and other bacteria. Since meat and poultry are susceptible to easy contamination by pathogens and are highly perishable products, disinfection of meat processing equipment is of prime importance to prevent disease outbreaks.

Hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, by chemical type, is estimated to hold the largest share in the food disinfection market during the forecast period

The hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Hydrogen peroxide is the most commonly used disinfectant in the food industry. It is characterized by its economical nature as compared to alcohols. Along with disinfection of the food processing equipment, hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant also has its application in packaging materials that have direct contact with the food.

Processing, by application area, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Processing account for the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to increase in the consumption of meat & poultry products, dairy products, fish & seafood, and fruits & vegetables sector. Food processing machinery form the largest market for food chemical disinfectants and equipment as the major focus of manufacturers is on disinfecting the food contact surfaces during the entire production line. Since food processing equipment comes in direct contact with food surfaces, it becomes critical for processors to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of these equipment to prevent cross-contamination of food products and ensure high quality and safety of end-food products. The disinfectants to be used on food contact surfaces are highly regulated by government agencies to ensure food security. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency defines food contact surfaces "as any equipment or utensil which normally comes in contact with the food product or surfaces normally in contact with the product." Food processing equipment form a critical part of large manufacturing units, and the disinfection of these equipment helps achieve quality compliance.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for meat and meat products in developing and developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The USDA is of the view that factors such as increasing disposable income, increase in population, and rapid urbanization have significantly aided in the growth of the market in this region. With the westernization of diets in the various countries in Asia Pacific, the demand for better quality meat has been growing which calls for the need to improve the overall health and productivity of livestock species which further drives the growth of the food disinfection market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food disinfection market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Solvay (Belgium), Neogen Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Ecolab (US), BASF SE (Germany), Diversey, Inc (US), and Kersia Group (France), Thatcher Company (US),) CCL Pentasol (UK), Rentokil (US), and Entaco N.V. (Belgium), Sanosil Ltd. (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Deluxe Chemicals (US), and Finktech GmbH (Germany).

