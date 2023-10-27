Food Emulsifiers Market to increase by USD 925.9 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries drives the market - Technavio

Technavio

27 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food emulsifiers market size is expected to grow by USD 925.9 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries is notably driving the food emulsifiers market. However, factors such as rising demand for enzymes as substitutes for emulsifiers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Mono-di-glycerides and derivatives, Lecithin, and Others), application (Bakery and confectionery, Convenience foods, Dairy products, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the mono-di-glycerides and derivatives segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2022, monoglycerides, diglycerides, and derivatives had the highest sales share across the industry. The rising demand for food emulsifiers globally is the result of a revolution driven by product innovation in the food and beverage industry. Further, food emulsifiers help products dissolve faster, prevent separation, lower stickiness, control crystallization, keep ingredients dispersed, and contribute to overall product stability. Mono- and diglycerides serve their objective effectively as they are considered the perfect emulsifiers in a variety of food and beverage applications. Therefore, due to such factors, the segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In APAC, the market is expanding owing to the high popularity of natural emulsifiers as well as low-fat ingredients. Numerous manufacturers of emulsifiers have penetrated the market, as food emulsifiers are commonly used in the food and beverages industries in the region. Further, since emulsifiers are considered to be perfect substitutes for trans-fat, the market in the region is driving the market growth. Also, the food emulsifiers can be used as an anti-staling agent to augment the shelf life of food products. Several companies are also developing their presence in the region by extending new production facilities. Therefore, due to these factors, the use of emulsifiers has increased in the region which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period. 

Company Insights 
The food emulsifiers market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LASENOR EMUL SL, Lonza Group Ltd., Oleon NV, Puratos Group NV, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Univar Solutions Inc., Palsgaard AS, and Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

