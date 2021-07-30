Food Enzymes Market Featuring Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc. & Associated British Foods Plc | Discover Vendor Insights | Technavio

The food enzymes market is estimated to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2020-2024, growing at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as demand from the beverage industry and the high demand for food enzymes from the dairy industry will drive the growth of the food enzymes market during 2020-2024. However, the availability of substitutes might hamper the market growth.

The rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the safety regulations for food enzymes might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Alticor Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, DowDuPont Inc., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos NV, and Royal DSM, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into carbohydrases, protease, lipase, and others. The market growth in the carbohydrates segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Dietary Supplements Market - Global dietary supplements market is segmented by product (vitamins, combination, fatty acids, probiotics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cognition Supplements Market - Global cognition supplements market is segmented by application (memory enhancement, mood and depression alleviation, attention and focus improvement, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Carbohydrases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protease - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lipase - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Animal feed and poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dairy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bakery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Alticor Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

DowDuPont Inc.

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Novozymes AS

Puratos NV

Royal DSM

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/food-enzymes-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio