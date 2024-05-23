Food Enzymes Market size is set to grow by USD 991.8 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand from beverage industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food enzymes market size is estimated to grow by USD 991.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.45% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Enzymes Market 2024-2028

Food Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 991.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, Chr Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dyadic International Inc., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Puratos Group NV, Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd., VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd., and BRAIN Biotech AG

Market Driver

The food enzymes market experiences significant growth due to increasing demand and high penetration. Manufacturers invest in R&D for competitive advantages through new product developments, cost reduction, and environmental impact. Researchers focus on differentiating product portfolios with technologies like enzyme engineering and multifunctional benefits.

Key areas include carbohydrases segment, amylases, cellulases, pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases. Applications span dairy, meat processing, dairy products, nutraceuticals, vegetable oil processing, and enzymatic hydrolysis. Benefits include improved protein digestibility, longer shelf life, enhanced flavor, color, texture, and temperature stability. EU legislation and operational range, reaction rate, thermal agitation, and denaturation are crucial factors.

Market Challenges

The global food enzymes market faces significant competition from emulsifiers, which share similar characteristics and function as food additives. Commonly used emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry include glycerol monostearate (GMS), diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides (DATEM), calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate (CSL), and sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate (SSL).

The European and APAC food industries experience intense competition regarding the utilization of emulsifiers and enzymes. Emulsifiers' functional advantages and versatility outweigh the substitution effect of enzymes. Food manufacturers employ emulsifiers to stabilize immiscible substances or emulsions. Temperature, pH operational range, reaction rate, thermal agitation, denaturation, and food enzyme manufacturing are crucial factors.

This market encompasses various applications, such as dairy, meat processing, nutraceuticals, vegetable oil processing, soups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and canned/frozen food products. Enzymatic hydrolysis generates peptides and amino acids, acting as taste enhancers. Key processes include modification, optimization, and enzymatic hydrolysis within the dairy, meat processing, and food segments.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Processed foods

1.2 Beverages

1.3 Animal feed and poultry

1.4 Dairy

1.5 Bakery Product 2.1 Carbohydrases

2.2 Protease

2.3 Lipase

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Processed foods- The Food Enzymes Market exhibits significant growth, particularly in the processed food sector. Canned food products and frozen food items, which are popular due to their long shelf life and convenience, represent substantial market share. Urbanization and hectic lifestyles in growing economies, especially on the Asian continent, fuel the demand for these food types. Enzyme engineering plays a crucial role in enhancing the multifunctional benefits of food enzymes, including improving flavor, color, texture, and temperature stability within the pH operational range.

Environmental concerns and technological advancements are driving the food industry towards the use of food enzymes as alternatives to chemical additives. Processed food manufacturers increasingly rely on enzymes to optimize reaction rates and reduce thermal agitation during production. Key enzyme segments in this market include carbohydrases, such as amylases, cellulases, pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases, which cater to various applications in the food industry.

The EU level legislation, with its stringent regulations, influences the Food Enzymes Market. Manufacturers must adhere to these guidelines to ensure denaturation of enzymes during food processing, ensuring food safety and maintaining consumer trust.

Research Analysis

The Food Enzymes Market is experiencing significant growth in urbanizing economies across the Asian continent, particularly among the middle-class population. With hectic lifestyles and a demand for convenience foods, the market for processed foods is expanding. Enzyme engineering plays a crucial role in this sector, providing multifunctional benefits such as improving chemical consumption, enhancing flavor, color, texture, and extending shelf life.

Temperature and pH operational ranges, reaction rates, thermal agitation, denaturation, and EU legislation are essential factors in the production of food enzymes. Carbohydrases are one type of enzyme widely used in the food industry due to their ability to hydrolyze carbohydrates, contributing to the overall growth of the market. Technology continues to advance, enabling the development of more efficient and sustainable enzyme production processes.

Market Research Overview

The Food Enzymes Market refers to the global industry dedicated to the production, distribution, and utilization of enzymes used in food processing. These biocatalysts enhance various processes, such as improving taste, texture, and nutritional value. They are derived from microbial, plant, and animal sources. The market is driven by factors like increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, rising demand for convenience foods, and technological advancements in enzyme production.

The market segments include types of enzymes, applications, and regions. The use of enzymes in bakery and confectionery, dairy, meat, and beverages industries is significant. The future outlook is promising due to the continuous research and development in enzyme technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Processed Foods



Beverages



Animal Feed And Poultry



Dairy



Bakery

Product

Carbohydrases



Protease



Lipase



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

