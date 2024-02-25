Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market size to increase by USD 333.04 million during 2022-2027, Increased need for food sterilization to drive market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size is set to grow by USD 333.04 million between 2023 and 2027 and decline at a CAGR of 28.19%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. The increased need for food sterilization drives market growth. This expansion is fueled by pioneering entities like Elea GmbH, Pulsemaster, and Diversified Technologies pioneering PEF technology. Innovations by TOMRA Food, Steribeam, Steribest, and CoolWave Processing further propel the sector. This confluence of advancements signifies a pivotal shift towards advanced food processing, highlighting the significance of Pulsed Electric Field Systems in boosting food processing innovation. Read our Sample Report

Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 28.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 333.04 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 32.13 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and The Netherlands

With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study via synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application, Type, and Geography. The liquid food segment will be significant during the forecast period. PEF systems preserve liquid food by inactivating microbes, enhancing quality, and extending shelf life. Juices, dairy products, and more benefit from PEF, retaining sensory traits, freshness, color, and safety. These advantages drive the demand for PEF systems in the liquid food industry. Read our Sample Report

The adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization is an emerging market trend. The high initial cost of setting up PEF systems hampers market growth.

Analyst Review

The Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is witnessing significant growth driven by advancements in food pasteurization and microbial inactivation technologies. PEF systems utilize high voltage electric fields to modify food structure, effectively targeting liquid and solid foods in a treatment chamber. A pulse generator powers these systems, impacting microorganisms by disrupting cell membranes and intracellular contents. This process reduces cellular metabolic activity, rendering microbial spores and viruses inactive. Additionally, PEF systems maintain the integrity of enzymes while preserving the food's quality. Antimicrobial and ionic compounds further enhance conductivity, particularly in mediums with high ionic strength, ensuring efficient treatment against bacterial and mold spores. The market's expansion reflects the industry's commitment to innovative solutions for food safety and preservation.

The Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is experiencing significant growth owing to the demand for efficient and sustainable food processing methods. PEF systems utilize enzymes to enhance extraction processes while minimizing dehydration. They effectively reduce viruses and microbial contamination, extending shelf life and maintaining cut quality in products like French fries. These systems optimize extraction processes, preserving nutrients and flavors with mild heating and nonthermal methods. Improved field strength control, treatment time, pulse frequency, and pulse width ensure precise processing parameters, while controlling acidity levels. Furthermore, advancements in antimicrobial packaging complement PEF treatments, benefiting potato processors by reducing breakage and minimizing water and energy consumption during drying and pre-frying phases.

The Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is rapidly evolving, driven by factors such as frying oil absorption, juice yields, and wastewater volume reduction. Commercial-scale PEF systems offered by leading equipment providers are gaining traction, promising enhanced integration with existing production lines. Concerns like air bubbles, dielectric breakdown, and electro-corrosion are being addressed through rigorous adherence to FDA regulations, including juice HACCP regulations and good manufacturing practices. Institutions like The Ohio State University, through its Food Safety Engineering Laboratory, play a pivotal role in clean food process technology development. Financial support facilitates regulatory approval and commercializing PEF-processed products, securing endorsement and ensuring industry performance standards are met.

