Food Intolerance Products Market size to grow by USD 7.07 Billion accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2023 - 2028

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The food intolerance products market is set to grow by USD 7.07 billion, from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising food intolerance products market is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers. The escalating demand for gluten-free products, lactose-free products, dairy-free products, nut-free products, soy-free products, egg-free products, and wheat-free products highlights this trend. Allergen-free products and non-GMO foods, alongside the increasing preference for sugar-free products, also contribute to this growth trajectory. This shift reflects an evolving consumer landscape, emphasizing wellness and boosting a robust market for specialized dietary needs. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022) and forecast period (2024-2028). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Intolerance Products Market 2024-2028

The report on the food intolerance products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Food Intolerance Products Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics

TRENDS

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is a primary trend in the market. This trend caters to the growing demand for low-carb foods, preservative-free foods, celiac-friendly foods, and low-sodium foods. Consumers seek options of No artificial preservatives, low-allergens, and non-nutritive sweeteners. The market is responding with hypoallergenic foods, alternative flours, and low-fat options, mirroring a shift towards diverse and specialized dietary preferences, and shaping consumption patterns.

CHALLENGES

The high price of gluten-free food products is one of the key challenges impeding the food intolerance products market growth. This challenge restricts market growth despite the increasing demand for non-dairy milk alternatives, low FODMAP products, and plant-based alternatives. Additionally, consumers seek affordable paleo-friendly foods, organic food options, and vegan products alongside allergy-friendly snacks free from additives. The high cost of developing corn-free products and sulfite-free products further hampers market expansion, necessitating innovation to address pricing barriers.

Food Intolerance Products Market 2024-2028 : Market Segmentation

The food intolerance products market analysis includes distribution channel, product, and geography landscape. This study identifies the technological advancements in food processing, rise in the number of launches in food intolerance products sector, increasing prominence of private-label brands as some of the prime reasons driving the food intolerance products market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Free Sample Report

The food intolerance products market covers the following areas:

Food Intolerance Products Market Sizing

Food Intolerance Products Market Forecast

Food Intolerance Products Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Arla Foods amba

Arva Flour Mills

Beyond Meat Inc.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Conagra Brands Inc.

Danone SA

Dr. Schar AG Spa

General Mills Inc .

. Glanbia plc

Gruma SAB de CV

Impossible Foods Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Lantmannen ekonomisk forening

McCain Foods Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Oatside

Organic Valley

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Paulig Ltd.

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Simple Mills

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Valio Oy

Campbell Soup Co: The company offers food intolerance products such as Gluten Free Cream of Chicken Soup and Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Soup.

