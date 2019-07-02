DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global food logistics market reached a value of US$ 100 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach around US$ 162 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global food logistics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The growth of the global food logistics market is being majorly driven by a rapid rise in the prevalence of e-commerce in the food and retail sector. Additionally, there has been an increase in organised retail which also acts as one of the primary factors contributing towards the market growth.

Some of the other factors which are positively influencing the propelling demand for food logistics include improving distribution networks and infrastructure in developing regions, and the adoption of new technologies by logistics providers for enhancing their business processes.



Market Summary



Based on transportation type, the market has been segmented as roadways, railways, seaways and airways. Among these, roadways represents the largest segment.



On the basis of product type, fish, shellfish, and meat represents the largest segment. They are followed by vegetables, fruits, and nuts; cereals, bakery, and dairy products; and coffee, tea, and vegetable oils.



Region-wise, the market has been further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America currently dominates the market.



The competitive landscape has also been examined with some of the key players operating in the market being Americold Logistics, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, Schneider National, CaseStack, A.N. Deringer, Echo Global Logistics, Evans Distribution, Hellmann Perishable Logistics, Matson Logistics and Odyssey Logistics.



