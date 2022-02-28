Food Safety Testing Market to Grow by USD 8.11 bn | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increase in the involvement of government agencies is driving the growth of the food safety testing market. However, factors such as lack of infrastructure and underutilization of resources in developing countries challenge the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, DNV Group AS, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, FoodChain ID Group Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and TUV SUD etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ALS Ltd. - The company offers solutions for food safety testing that helps to complement and enhance food safety and quality programs, under the brand name of ALS.

AsureQuality Ltd. - The company offers solutions for food safety testing, which includes food and beverages, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, plant, seed, environmental contaminants, and more, under the brand name of AsureQuality.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers solutions for food safety testing that help food science laboratories improve food safety and risk management by minimizing the time and cost of microbiological and molecular food testing and ensuring reproducible results, under the brand name of Bio Rad.

Bureau Veritas SA - The company offers solutions for food safety testing, which include quality and quantity inspection, soil and seed testing, pesticide analysis, and certification of responsible practice, each designed to help support crop yields, demonstrate sustainability, and gain access to international markets, under the brand name of Bureau Veritas.

Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers solutions for food safety testing, which includes services such as allergen testing, food irradiation and grain testing, under the brand name of Eurofins.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and others. The meat and poultry segments contribute the largest share of the market. This is because meat and poultry manufacturers are required to guarantee the safety of their products at every stage to comply with the stricter safety requirements.

By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

Food Safety Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, DNV Group AS, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, FoodChain ID Group Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and TUV SUD Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality Ltd.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group Plc

Neogen Corp.

QIAGEN NV

SGS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

