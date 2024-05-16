Mosquito Repellent Market size is set to grow by USD 4.016 billion from 2023-2027, increase in number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mosquito repellent market size is estimated to grow by USD 4016.31 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product

(Self-applicable and Others), and Geography

(APAC, Europe, North America, South America,

and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur

India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa

Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co.

Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt.

Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories

Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kalpana Naturals, Maruti

Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd,

Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT.

SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC,

Sarex Chemicals, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The organic mosquito repellent market is experiencing growth due to rising consumer awareness of health risks associated with synthetic repellents. This trend is particularly prominent in rural and suburban areas, where the prevalence of insect-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, Yellow fever, and Malaria is high. Natural and organic repellents, which are safer for children and pregnant women, are gaining popularity. Key factors driving market growth include the increasing incidence of vector-borne diseases, climate change, and mosquito breeding. Insects like mosquitos, tsetse flies, sandflies, blackflies, and fleas pose significant health risks through the transmission of diseases. Insect repellents, such as DEET, Picaridin, Zevo, Shubug Insect Repellent, Shubug Active, and Shubug Natural, are effective solutions. Abiotic factors and global temperature increase also contribute to mosquito problems.

Market Challenges

The global mosquito repellent market faces challenges due to the rise of professional household insecticide services in various regions, including rural and suburban areas. These services offer effective and long-lasting solutions against mosquitoes and other insects, using non-irritating, odorless, residue-free, and safe products. However, the higher cost and infrequent usage limit their impact on the market. Mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, Yellow fever, and Malaria continue to pose significant health risks in the Sub-Saharan African region and other areas. Abiotic factors, climate change, and mosquito breeding contribute to the spread of these diseases. Insect repellents, including DEET, Picaridin, Zevo, Shubug Insect Repellent, Shubug Active, and Shubug Natural, play a crucial role in protecting individuals from insect bites and the diseases they transmit. Urban areas also face mosquito problems, with species such as Tsetse flies, Sandflies, Blackflies, and Fleas posing health risks.

Segment Overview

This mosquito repellent market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Self-applicable

2.2 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The global mosquito repellent market is segmented by distribution channel, with offline distribution holding the largest market share in 2022. This segment's effectiveness and influence stem from the touch-and-feel experience it offers consumers. Major offline channels include specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores. The market's growth is driven by the increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Mosquito repellents are predominantly sold in both developed and developing economies, particularly in areas affected by insect-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, Yellow fever, West Nile virus, and Malaria. These diseases are prevalent in rural and suburban areas, as well as the Sub-Saharan African region. The market is influenced by various factors, including the global temperature increase and rising greenhouse gas levels, which contribute to mosquito breeding. Mosquito problems are further exacerbated by abiotic factors and climate change. Insect repellents, including DEET, Picaridin, Zevo, Shubug Insect Repellent, Shubug Active, and Shubug Natural, are essential in mitigating allergic reactions caused by insect bites. Other insects, such as Tsetse flies, Sandflies, Blackflies, and Fleas, also spread vector-borne diseases.

Research Analysis

The Mosquito Repellent Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to prevent or deter insects, particularly mosquitoes, from coming into contact with humans. Mosquitoes are notorious carriers of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, Yellow fever, Malaria, and West Nile virus. To combat this, the market offers various solutions, including insect repellents based on DEET, Picaridin, and AM 601 Pod. These active ingredients are effective against mosquitoes, tsetse flies, sandflies, blackflies, fleas, and other biting insects. The market caters to diverse populations in urban, suburban, and rural areas, with offerings such as Zevo and Shubug Insect Repellent, available in different formulations like Shubug Active, Shubug Natural. Cyfluthrin, Permethrin, and Pyrethroids are other common active ingredients used in mosquito repellents.

Market Research Overview

The Mosquito Repellent market encompasses a variety of products designed to prevent mosquito bites and the diseases they transmit. These include insect repellents in the form of lotions, sprays, coils, and mats, as well as mosquito nets and clothing. The market is driven by the increasing global prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika virus, dengue fever, and malaria. Factors such as the rise in urbanization, travel, and outdoor activities also contribute to market growth. The use of natural and synthetic ingredients, as well as the development of long-lasting and effective repellents, are key trends in the market. The market is segmented by product type, application, and region. The market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing awareness and demand for mosquito repellents.

