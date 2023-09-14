Food Storage Container Market to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Accent-Fairchild Group, Amcor Plc, Anchor Glass and Container Corp., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food storage container market is expected to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing preference for durable and lightweight containers is notably driving the food storage container market. However, factors such as Issues regarding health and environmental safety may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (plastic, metal, glass, and paper), type (rigid packaging and flexible packaging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the food storage container market including Accent-Fairchild Group, Amcor Plc, Anchor Glass Container Corp., Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., RING Container Technologies, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Shantou Mandun Plastic Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Sterilite Corp., and Tupperware Brands Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027

Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Accent-Fairchild Group - The company offers food storage containers under its division Accent Home Products.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

The plastic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to a variety of advantages such as portability, affordability, and convenience, plastic containers have become increasingly popular. The demand for plastic food storage containers in a range of sectors is also driven by the fact that they are easy to carry, pack, and store due to their low weight, making them suitable for daily use. The fact that this segment is shatterproof reduces the risks of breaking and food loss, making it a major advantage over glass containers. In addition, one of the main materials used to make plastic food containers is polypropylene (PP) and PE. The main advantage of these materials is that they have better durability, and better resistance to chemicals and water, thus ensuring the safe storage and transportation of food. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Several key factors contributing significantly to the growth of the food containers market in the region are changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for convenience, and increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. India and China are the key revenue-generating countries in the Food Containers Market in the region. Furthermore, the main reasons for the market growth in these countries are the busy lifestyles and the increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods. In addition, the growing trend of eating on the go or ordering takeout is driving the demand for convenient and convenient packaging solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist food storage container market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food storage container market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of food storage container market companies

Related Reports:

The Global Food Container Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 62.97 billion.

The glass bottles and containers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.51 billion.

Food Storage Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accent-Fairchild Group, Amcor Plc, Anchor Glass Container Corp., Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., RING Container Technologies, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Shantou Mandun Plastic Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Sterilite Corp., and Tupperware Brands Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio