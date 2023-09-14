Food Storage Container Market to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Accent-Fairchild Group, Amcor Plc, Anchor Glass and Container Corp., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food storage container market is expected to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing preference for durable and lightweight containers is notably driving the food storage container market. However, factors such as Issues regarding health and environmental safety may impede market growth. The market is segmented by material (plastic, metal, glass, and paper), type (rigid packaging and flexible packaging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the food storage container market including Accent-Fairchild Group, Amcor Plc, Anchor Glass Container Corp., Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., RING Container Technologies, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Shantou Mandun Plastic Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Sterilite Corp., and Tupperware Brands Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

  • Accent-Fairchild Group - The company offers food storage containers under its division Accent Home Products.

Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

  • The plastic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to a variety of advantages such as portability, affordability, and convenience, plastic containers have become increasingly popular. The demand for plastic food storage containers in a range of sectors is also driven by the fact that they are easy to carry, pack, and store due to their low weight, making them suitable for daily use. The fact that this segment is shatterproof reduces the risks of breaking and food loss, making it a major advantage over glass containers. In addition, one of the main materials used to make plastic food containers is polypropylene (PP) and PE. The main advantage of these materials is that they have better durability, and better resistance to chemicals and water, thus ensuring the safe storage and transportation of food. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Several key factors contributing significantly to the growth of the food containers market in the region are changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for convenience, and increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. India and China are the key revenue-generating countries in the Food Containers Market in the region. Furthermore, the main reasons for the market growth in these countries are the busy lifestyles and the increasing consumption of processed and packaged foods. In addition, the growing trend of eating on the go or ordering takeout is driving the demand for convenient and convenient packaging solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Food Storage Container Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food storage container market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the food storage container market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of food storage container market companies

Food Storage Container Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.4

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accent-Fairchild Group, Amcor Plc, Anchor Glass Container Corp., Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Graham Packaging Co. LP, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Printpack Inc., RING Container Technologies, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Shantou Mandun Plastic Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Sterilite Corp., and Tupperware Brands Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

