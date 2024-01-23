FoodCorps Receives $1 Million Donation from Dohmen Company Foundation in Support of Providing Nourishing Futures to Students

Donation to Further FoodCorps' National Education and Mobilization Efforts and

Help Expand Its Work in Schools and Communities

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dohmen Company Foundation , a leading organization dedicated to eliminating diet-related diseases, today announced a $1 million donation to FoodCorps , a national nonprofit that partners with schools and communities to nourish children's health, education and sense of belonging. The Foundation's gift will support FoodCorps' Nourishing Futures initiative , an effort that seeks to ensure all 50 million students in the United States have food education and access to nourishing, free meals in school by 2030.

Funding from the Dohmen Company Foundation will allow FoodCorps to further build upon its national education, awareness and mobilization movement efforts to increase students' access to nutritious meals and food education across the country. Additionally, the donation will allow FoodCorps to expand its school-based programs in Missouri and Michigan, reaching more than 16,000 additional students with hands-on food education and more than 50,000 additional students with school meals programming.

"The Dohmen Company Foundation and FoodCorps share a vision and commitment to creating healthier communities through access to nutritious food and education," said Rachel Roller, Dohmen Company Foundation President and CEO. "To that end, the Foundation is proud to support FoodCorps as they work to improve the nation's health trajectory by empowering children through food education, awareness, and access to healthy, unprocessed meals."

"Ensuring that all 50 million students in the country have access to nourishing, free meals is no small feat, but it is through the support from organizations like the Dohmen Company Foundation that will help us achieve our ambitious goal and that it is within reach," said Robert S. Harvey, President and Co-CEO, FoodCorps. "We are honored and thankful that the Dohmen Company Foundation shares our vision and believes in our mission to provide this generous gift that will propel our movement forward."

FoodCorps, through its Nourishing Future initiative which was first announced at the historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in 2022, is working to achieve the following milestones:

Partnering with schools and districts to advance food education and school nutrition, and expanding FoodCorps programming to reach 500,000 students a year,

Preparing 1,000 BIMPOC (Black, Indigenous, Multiracial, People of Color) emerging leaders for mission-driven careers in food education and school nutrition, and

Mobilizing 1 million supporters for policies that expand free school meals; fund food educators; update garden, kitchen, and cafeteria infrastructure; strengthen local supply chains; and support the food education and school nutrition workforce.

The Dohmen Company Foundation is committed to advancing its vision of life without diet-related disease using a multi-pronged approach:

Strengthening charitable partners that are working to prevent and reverse diet-related diseases,

Investing in for-profit social businesses with healthy food solutions to help them grow and expand their impact, and

Driving public awareness and education of food as the most efficient and effective means to prevent and reverse diet-related disease.

Visit https://foodcorps.org/nourishing-futures to become one of the 1 million supporters for Nourishing Futures and help FoodCorps ensure that all 50 million students have access to free and nourishing meals and food education.

About the Dohmen Company Foundation

With more than 165 years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy. After exiting the life science industry in 2018, Dohmen shareholders transformed the multi-generational family-owned business to a private foundation. Today, the Dohmen Company Foundation advances its vision of life without diet-related disease in three powerful ways: via a $67 million investment fund focused on accelerating the growth of for-profit social businesses with proven food solutions that improve human health, via a traditional endowment dedicated to increasing the impact of charitable organizations aligned with our vision, and via a fund dedicated to building public awareness of the surging rates of diet-related disease that threaten our national wellbeing. For more information, please see https://www.dohmencompanyfoundation.org .

About FoodCorps

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish children's health, education, and sense of belonging so that every child, in every school, experiences the joy and power of food. Our AmeriCorps members serve alongside educators and school nutrition leaders to provide children with nourishing meals, food education, and culturally affirming experiences with food that celebrate and nurture the whole child. Building on this direct service, FoodCorps advocates for policy change, grows networks, and develops leaders in service of every child's health and well-being. Our goal is that by 2030, every child will have access to food education and nourishing food in school. To learn more about FoodCorps' work across the country, visit http://www.foodcorps.org or follow @foodcorps on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

