Foodie Card Donates Over 80,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island, NY based Foodie Card continues to stick true to their mission to give back to the local community by presenting Island Harvest with a check for $7,100.00. That's Foodie Card's biggest donation yet and brings their total up to over 80,000 meals and counting donated to the Tri-State area major food banks.

Foodie Card has been operating since 2018 and helps save its members money every time they dine at local restaurants on their network. Members can use their Foodie Card discount when dining at over 2,000 locations, including favorites like Rothmann's on Long Island, Il Violino in NYC, The Beach Barley House in Rye, and Rosa Mexicana in Northern New Jersey. By using Foodie Card, members save 10% when they dine, earn rewards like gift cards and get access to exclusive food events, free food trials and tastings that make it well worth the small membership fee for anyone who dines out regularly.

"The member savings and rewards are great, but helping those with food insecurity at the local level is really at the core of everything we do," said Allison Pavone, Director of Growth & Marketing. "With this latest donation, 80,000 meals have been donated across the tri-state area and we're already working hard toward reaching our next milestone of 100,000". Foodie Card is hoping to spread the word about their program so they can increase their donations and will continue to donate three meals a day for every card purchased indefinitely.

Foodie Card continues to work with Island Harvest, who is the largest hunger relief organization on Long Island to provide meals for those who need it as well as City Harvest, Feeding Westchester, and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) where they are positioned to increase their impact positively in the coming months.

