Foodie Card Surpasses 50,000 Meals Donated to Local Food Banks

"We are thrilled to celebrate this tremendous milestone of 50,000 meals donated," said Jared Katz, CEO of Foodie Card. "With charity at our core, it's truly meaningful for us to be able to help feed those in need. However, we're just getting started—we're focused on continuing our charitable footprint throughout the nation."

The donations support partnerships that Foodie Card has made with Island Harvest and City Harvest. Island Harvest is the largest hunger relief organization on Long Island, and City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization.

According to Katz, the organization's next step is to expand into Westchester County, New York. The company has continued to see significant growth due in part to enabling its members to save 10 percent at nearly 1500 participating restaurants, but the company also attributes its rapid ascent to the company's socially conscious mission of feeding the hungry.

"Foodie Card's milestone of providing funding for 50,000 meals has made an incredibly positive impact in the lives of our Long Island neighbors who know firsthand the unfortunate plight of wondering when their next meal may come," said Randi Shubin Dresner, president & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. "The relationship we have with Foodie Card underscores the fact that partnerships like these are essential in creating solutions to some of society's most pressing problems, including hunger and food insecurity, and for that, we are exceptionally grateful."

Foodie Card is a fast-growing socially conscious subscription-based business that aims to challenge the longstanding reservation platforms that have historically offered unfavorable terms to restaurants and disrupt the dated legacy loyalty programs that haven't evolved with the times. The company allows its members to save 10% off at participating restaurants, earn rewards every time they eat, all while helping feed those in need through its "Buy A Card, Give A Meal" program. Since inception, Foodie Card has donated over 50,000 meals to those less fortunate.

