Foodservice Market In Europe size is set to grow by USD 265.9 bn from 2024-2028, increased snacking and indulgence consumption boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foodservice market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 265.9 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The European foodservice industry is undergoing digital transformation with cloud kitchens, food tech start-ups, and delivery apps like Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats, GrubHub, Glovo, and Trendyol disrupting traditional cafes & bars and fast-food chains. Consumers, including immigrant populations, now prefer contactless digital menus and online ordering via smartphones for dishes like Arabian appetizers, pizza, hamburgers, chicken teriyaki, quinoa bowls, poulet tandoori, bouillabaisse, and cultural favorites. E-commerce channels offer plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan options, catering to dietary preferences and tech-fluent consumers. McDonald's, Subway, and cheesecake purveyors adapt, offering digital menus and online ordering with contactless payment options as standard practices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in Europe 2024-2028

Foodservice Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 265.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled AmRest Holdings SE, Compass Group Plc, Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Dominos Pizza Inc., Elior Group SA, gategroup Holding AG, Greggs Plc, Groupe Bertrand, LE DUFF Group, LSG Group, Mitchells and Butlers plc, PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., QSR Platform Holding SCA, Restalia Grupo de Eurorestauracion SL, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Corp., The Restaurant Group PLC, Whitbread PLC., and YUM Brands Inc.

This foodservice market in europe report extensively covers market segmentation by Sector (Commercial, Non-commercial) Service (Conventional, Centralized, Ready-prepared, Assembly-serve) Geography (Europe)

The Foodservice Market in Europe experienced significant growth in 2023, with Commercial segment leading, driven by the convenience of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs) offering Arabian appetizers, pizza, hamburgers, chicken teriyaki, and red meat consumption. E-commerce channels like Trendyol and Yemeksepeti have become essential, with digital transformation and technological advancements shaping the industry. Digital menus, online ordering platforms, and contactless payment options have become standard practices for tech-fluent consumers. Dietary preferences and cultural tastes continue to influence menus, with plant-based options, vegetarian options, and vegan options gaining popularity due to health considerations and ethical considerations. The cost sector channels, including military & civil defense, healthcare, education, welfare & services, and complimentary services, accounted for the largest sales in the foodservice industry. Consumer behavior is influenced by tourism, with ventures in the foodservice sector attracting venture capital investments. McDonald's, Subway, and other establishments offer cheesecake, baguettes, and other diverse options to cater to various tastes. The foodservice industry continues to evolve, adapting to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

The European foodservice industry, including Germany, is undergoing digital transformation with technological advancements shaping consumer behavior. Foodservice establishments are adapting to tech-fluent consumers by offering digital menus, online ordering platforms, and contactless payment options. Standard practices now include catering to dietary preferences, cultural tastes, and ethical considerations, with plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan options increasingly popular due to health and ethical considerations. The largest cost sectors, such as military & civil defense, healthcare, education, and welfare & services, are major consumers. Venture capital is fueling the growth of food tech start-ups, including cloud kitchens, which are disrupting the industry. Digital platforms like Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Glovo are expanding reach, while smartphone applications enable on-the-go ordering. The European Union's largest markets, including tourism, are significant sales drivers. Immigrant populations bring diverse culinary influences, further enriching the industry. Fast-food chains also play a role, but the trend is towards more personalized, tech-driven experiences.

The European foodservice industry undergoes digital transformation, adopting technological advancements such as digital menus, online ordering platforms, and contactless payment options. Tech-fluent consumers drive this change, with preferences for dietary options like plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan, as well as health and ethical considerations. Major cost sectors like healthcare, education, and tourism embrace these trends. Food tech start-ups like Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Glovo thrive, catering to an immigrant population and offering convenience via smartphone applications. Fast-food chains also adapt, with the largest cost sector being sales. The European Union sets standards for this evolving landscape.

The European foodservice market encompasses various sectors, including healthcare, education, military & civil defense, and consumer behavior. Key players are fast-food chains, venture capital-backed food tech start-ups like Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Glovo. Consumers prefer diverse offerings from cafes & bars, e-commerce channels, and immigrant population-focused platforms like Trendyol and Yemeksepeti. Cost sectors include sales in pizza, hamburgers, chicken teriyaki, red meat consumption, quinoa bowls, poulet tandoori, bouillabaisse, and smartphone applications. Ethical and health considerations influence consumer choices. The largest cost sector is sales in European Union countries.

In Europe, the foodservice market consists of various sectors, including contract foodservice, full-service restaurants, and quick-service restaurants. These sectors cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences. The concept of food delivery and takeaway services has gained significant traction in recent times, driven by the convenience factor and the ongoing pandemic situation. Foodservice providers are leveraging technology to offer contactless ordering and payment systems, ensuring a safe and hygienic dining experience. Sustainability is a key focus area, with many establishments adopting eco-friendly practices and locally sourced ingredients. The European foodservice market is expected to grow steadily, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, changing demographics, and evolving consumer trends. The use of technology, innovation, and a customer-centric approach will be crucial in staying competitive in this dynamic market.

