Foodservice Market In UK size is set to grow by USD 53.68 bn from 2024-2028,rise of food delivery apps and online ordering platforms boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foodservice market in uk size is estimated to grow by USD 53.68 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. The UK foodservice market is revolutionized by innovative technology, with online ordering platforms and food delivery apps driving convenience. Restaurants expand their reach, offering sustainable and health-conscious options, including vegetarian, gluten-free, and low-calorie choices. Culinary diversity thrives through fusion cuisine, themed restaurants, and pop-up events. Off-premises dining, takeout orders, and loyalty programs are key trends. Sustainable commercial and non-commercial food services cater to various sectors, including healthcare, education, and institutional services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in UK 2024-2028

Foodservice Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 53.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.61 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK and Europe Key companies profiled Bid Corp. Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Creed Foodservice, Elior Group SA, Greggs Plc, Hannah Food Service, JJ Food Service Ltd., JMP Foodservice, Kitwave Group plc, McDonald Corp., Mitchells and Butlers plc, MKG Foods, Nandos Group, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Restaurant Group PLC, and Whitbread PLC

Segment Overview

This foodservice market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Fast foodservice, Restaurant, Cafes and bars, Delivery and takeaway, Others) Application (Conventional, Centralized, Ready prepared, Assembly serve) Sector (Commercial, Non-commercial) Geography (Europe)

Market segmentation by Type

The Foodservice Market in the UK encompasses various sectors, including child care centers, hotels, and both full-service and quick-service restaurants. Traditional dining establishments, such as restaurants and cafes, offer diverse ambiances and seating capacities, while e-commerce, online ordering systems, and retailers facilitate convenience. Consumer lifestyles have shifted towards health and wellness, with vegan diets, specialty beverages, and sustainable food options gaining popularity. Food technology innovations, like sous-vide cooking and kitchen equipment, enhance culinary diversity and fusion cuisine. Data analytics and automation streamline fast-food chains and catering services, while food delivery apps and restaurant formats cater to health-conscious, vegetarian, gluten-free, and low-calorie choices. Online food ordering platforms and themed restaurants host pop-up food events and international cuisines, ensuring a dynamic and innovative food landscape.

Geography Overview

ai_geographic_landscape

In the UK, the foodservice market is evolving with the rise of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens. These businesses, which focus on off-premises dining and takeout orders, offer lower overheads by eliminating the need for physical dining spaces and front-of-house staff. Key trends include loyalty programs, meatless alternatives, and allergen information. Entrepreneurs can easily launch new food concepts through these commercial kitchens, tapping into the growing demand for delivery-only options. Other sectors, such as institutional food service, healthcare, education, and retail, also utilize foodservice systems, including centralized, assembly-serve, and limited service restaurants.

The UK foodservice market faces labor shortages due to the low pay and limited career advancement opportunities in the sector. This is leading to a decline in the number of people willing to work in restaurants and fast-food outlets. Lack of job security and benefits are major reasons for this trend. Keywords: Foodservice, Restaurants, Labor shortages, Career advancement, Benefits, Job security.

Research Analysis

The Foodservice Market in the UK is a thriving industry encompassing various sectors such as child care centers, restaurants, hotels, and fast-food chains. This market includes both full-service and quick-service restaurants, cafes, and e-commerce platforms with online ordering systems. Retailers in health and wellness, food technology, and specialty beverages are also integral parts of this market. Innovative kitchen equipment like sous-vide cookers and data analytics are revolutionizing the food industry, providing consumers with diverse options. With the increasing trend of vegan diets and fast food consumption, shopping malls are housing an array of food outlets catering to diverse tastes and dietary requirements.

Market Research Overview

In the Foodservice Market of the UK, various restaurants and catering services rely on regular supplies of high-quality food and beverages. The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) reports that the foodservice sector is a significant contributor to the UK economy, with a turnover of £123 billion in 2019. The sector consists of full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, and catering services. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) states that the UK foodservice sector sources 60% of its food domestically, while 40% is imported. The sector faces challenges such as rising costs, changing consumer preferences, and increasing competition. However, opportunities exist in areas like technology integration, sustainability, and healthier options. The Onlinemarket IQ report suggests that online food ordering and delivery services are growing rapidly, with a market size of £11.5 billion in 2020.

