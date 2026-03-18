Foodsmart Appoints Cityblock Health Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Toyin Ajayi to Board of Directors

National leader in value-based care joins as Foodsmart scales foodcare for Medicaid populations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodsmart, the leading telenutrition and foodcare provider nationwide, today announced the appointment of Dr. Toyin Ajayi to its Board of Directors. A board-certified Family Medicine physician and the co-founder and CEO of Cityblock Health, Dr. Ajayi brings deep experience serving Medicaid and dually eligible populations through value-based care models designed to improve outcomes and lower total cost of care.

For millions of Americans, food is one of the most powerful and most overlooked drivers of health. Foodsmart partners with health plans and providers to make virtual dietitian care, medically tailored nutrition, and food benefits part of everyday healthcare. Today, the company serves more than 3 million members nationwide. Dr. Ajayi's appointment reflects Foodsmart's belief that nutrition must be embedded directly into healthcare infrastructure, not treated as an add-on benefit.

"Too many patients living with complex medical and social needs struggle to access the nutrition support that could fundamentally change their health trajectory," said Dr. Ajayi. "Foodsmart is operationalizing foodcare at scale, connecting clinically grounded nutrition care to people's real lives. That's essential for advancing health equity and delivering meaningful outcomes in Medicaid and other high-need populations. I'm excited to join the Board and support this next phase of growth."

As co-founder and CEO of Cityblock Health, Dr. Ajayi has helped build a leading value-based care organization serving underserved communities. Her work integrating primary care, behavioral health, and social support for Medicaid and dually eligible members aligns closely with Foodsmart's mission to address nutrition as a foundational driver of population health.

"As Medicaid programs and health plans are increasingly accountable for total cost of care and health equity outcomes, nutrition can no longer sit outside the clinical model," said Kurt Knight, CEO of Foodsmart. "Dr. Ajayi has built care systems that center patients, advance health equity, and perform in value-based contracts. Her perspective will strengthen our work with partners and accelerate our ability to deliver better health outcomes at lower cost."

Dr. Ajayi is nationally recognized for advancing innovative models that improve outcomes for populations with complex needs. In addition to leading Cityblock, she serves on the Board of Directors of Evolent Health and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. She is also a co-founder of Coalition Partners, where she invests in and mentors early-stage entrepreneurs.

Her recent recognitions include CNBC's 2025 Changemakers, Fierce Healthcare's 2025 Women of Influence, Modern Healthcare's 2025 Most Influential Clinical Executives, TIME100 NEXT, and the Inc. Female Founders 500.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ajayi to the Board," added Frank Williams, Executive Chairman of Foodsmart and Co-Founder and former CEO of Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH). "Dr. Ajayi is a proven leader and a trusted voice in the world of value-based care. Her experience delivering holistic care to underserved populations will be invaluable as we continue to deliver a comprehensive, industry leading foodcare platform to our payer and provider partners."

The foodcare model integrates telenutrition, medically tailored food support, and benefits enablement to improve engagement, preventive care utilization, and clinical outcomes — particularly for Medicaid members and individuals managing chronic conditions. As states and health plans increasingly invest in food as medicine strategies, Foodsmart continues to expand its partnerships across the country.

For more information please visit www.foodsmart.com.

About Foodsmart

Foodsmart is a leading personalized nutrition platform that combines technology, telehealth, and the largest national network of registered dietitians to help individuals eat well, manage chronic conditions, and improve overall health. By integrating nutrition care into the healthcare system, Foodsmart empowers members, employers, and health plans to achieve better outcomes while lowering costs. Learn more at www.foodsmart.com.

SOURCE Foodsmart