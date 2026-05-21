Foodsmart Completes Executive Leadership Team with Product and Commercial Leaders to Scale Foodcare Nationwide

"Johnson and Jason bring exactly the expertise and commitment we need to execute on our mission," said Kurt Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Foodsmart. "We are building something meaningful—a proven model that goes beyond traditional nutrition referrals or standalone telenutrition. Foodcare combines Medical Nutrition Therapy delivered by our RD network with Food Benefits Management that ensures every dollar is clinically justified and guides members toward self-sufficiency. Johnson and Jason will accelerate Foodsmart's ability to scale our impact across the Medicaid and Medicare markets that need us most. Their energy, deep market understanding, and relentless focus on our members is exactly what we need."

Johnson Lieu, Chief Product Officer

Johnson Lieu brings nearly two decades of experience building products at global scale. Most recently, as SVP of Product and Interim Chief Product Officer at Headspace, he guided the platform's evolution from a meditation app into a leading global mental health platform—overseeing a merger with telehealth company Ginger, and the launch of AI-powered mental health services reaching millions of members and thousands of enterprise and health plan clients. Before Headspace, Johnson held product leadership roles at Spotify and Electronic Arts, helping establish new business models in consumer technology and creating products that millions of people return to every day.

At Foodsmart, Lieu will lead product strategy across the foodcare platform partnering with the clinical network to deliver measurable member outcomes, driving AI innovation, and aligning product development with the needs of Medicaid and Medicare populations. His focus: translating Foodsmart's clinical evidence and deep member understanding into products that drive adoption and impact at scale.

Said Johnson Lieu: "What drew me to Foodsmart is the rare combination of a meaningful mission, ambitious trajectory, and genuinely passionate talent. I've spent my career building products at the intersection of technology and human need, and I've learned that the most impactful ones come from truly understanding what people need and committing to serve them well. Foodsmart's foodcare model—integrating registered dietitian care, personalized meal planning, and food access into healthcare—is exactly the kind of solution I want to dedicate my energy to. I'm excited to translate our clinical evidence and member insights into a product that scales our impact nationwide."

Jason Stenta, Chief Commercial Officer

Jason Stenta brings more than 20 years of healthcare commercial experience, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Walgreens U.S. Healthcare. Throughout his career, he has held growth-focused leadership roles at Optum, Change Healthcare, and CVS Health, where he has built and scaled commercial teams, structured multi-year value-based partnerships with health plans, and driven growth across Government and Commercial markets. His deep expertise in healthcare economics, payer relationships, and value-based care arrangements positions him well to lead Foodsmart's commercial expansion.

At Foodsmart, Jason will lead the sales organization and government affairs, working to expand partnerships with health plans and providers. His focus: helping payers understand and operationalize foodcare at scale, and ensuring Foodsmart's go-to-market strategy reflects the clinical evidence and economic value it's proven.

Said Jason Stenta: "Foodsmart's clinical rigor and demonstrated improvements in health outcomes and total cost of care position us to be the partner of choice for payers and providers across the country. We're establishing foodcare as a distinct clinical category—one that combines registered dietitian care, food access, and behavior change into a replicable benefit model. With our RD network, patient engagement programs, food partnerships, and holistic Food Benefit Management approach, we're proving that foodcare works at scale. I'm thrilled to be joining Foodsmart's leadership team during this transformational time."

Proven ROI Across Key Medicaid Cost Drivers

These hires come as Foodsmart releases new clinical data demonstrating the foodcare model's impact on two of Medicaid's most pressing cost challenges: the need for clinically-governed food benefit management and escalating GLP-1 pharmacy spend.

Food Benefits Management: Clinical Governance Over Unvetted Spend

Across Medicaid populations, unvetted food benefit spend represents significant audit exposure and waste, with benefits approved on member or vendor self-attestation rather than clinical need. Foodsmart's Food Benefits Management program applies RD-gated authorization, risk stratification, and a guided graduation path to member independence. Foodsmart RDs facilitate every member's transition from intensive food support toward sustainable behavior change—proven to graduate 92% of members and deliver meaningful total medical cost savings. Results show a 50-75% reduction in unvetted food spend and $54 PMPM in net savings across members receiving medical nutrition therapy and medically tailored food.

GLP-1 + Medical Nutrition Therapy: Amplifying Outcomes, Offsetting Costs

For GLP-1 therapy, now the fastest-growing category in Medicaid pharmacy spending, members who received concurrent medical nutrition therapy saved $168 per member per month more than matched members on GLP-1s alone, translating to approximately $2,016 in annual net savings per member. For a 5,000-member plan on GLP-1 therapy, this represents roughly $10 million in annual net savings while reducing chronic disease cost trajectory over the 3–5 year horizon. Foodsmart's RD-led approach addresses the clinical gap GLP-1 medications alone cannot solve: behavioral change, food access, and sustained adherence.

Johnson and Jason join a fully built-out executive team that now spans product, technology, clinical, commercial, customer experience, and finance. Together, they can help Foodsmart's customers, Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial plans, replicate outcomes like these at scale—operationalizing the foodcare model across food benefit management, high-risk populations, and the full spectrum of diet-related chronic disease. Health plans interested in exploring foodcare can reach out to [email protected] for a 30-minute assessment to model financial and clinical impact for their population.

About Foodsmart

Foodsmart is the leading foodcare platform in the U.S., powered by a national network of Registered Dietitians and designed to make eating well accessible and affordable for everyone. Through foodcare—an integrated approach that combines evidence-based medical nutrition therapy, sustainable behavior change tools, and personalized food benefits management—Foodsmart helps members make healthier choices and achieve lasting results. Each member's care plan is tailored to their unique health needs and supported by an ongoing relationship with their dietitian and seamless access to food benefits and incentives. Foodsmart serves more than 3 million members through partnerships with health plans, providers, and employers nationwide. Learn more at www.foodsmart.com.

SOURCE Foodsmart