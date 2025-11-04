Foodsmart Reaffirms Comprehensive Support for Members Amid SNAP Benefit Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foodsmart, the leading evidenced based nutrition counseling and foodcare platform serving millions nationwide announced a comprehensive plan to proactively support its millions of members who may be impacted by recent shifts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Recognizing the critical link between food access, financial stability, and health outcomes, Foodsmart is deploying enhanced resources and community initiatives to ensure members continue to have access to affordable, nutritious food.

Foodsmart's support framework is designed to address immediate financial and logistical challenges for members, focusing on proactive guidance, specialized clinical training, and direct financial assistance.

How Foodsmart Is Preparing to Help:

Proactive Member Outreach and Team Training: Foodsmart's team will be reaching out proactively to members who may be affected to help them navigate changes to their SNAP benefits, plan affordable meals, and find local food security resources. To ensure top-tier support, Foodsmart is providing enhanced training to its nationwide network of Registered Dietitians to ensure they are fully equipped to guide members through SNAP updates and offer practical, sustainable food budgeting support. Dietitians are also prepared to send helpful links to community resources and food banks in the members' local area.

Financial and Accessibility Support: The company will continue to emphasize and streamline access to its existing Foodsmart Bucks program – especially for communities most impacted by changes to SNAP benefits – which provides financial support to members to offset food costs and maintain consistency in their nutrition programs with the help of their health plan partners. These Foodsmart Bucks benefits can be used via Instacart to purchase food. Foodsmart will also help members with the sign-up process for Instacart to ensure they can fully utilize their Foodsmart Bucks digital benefit. Members will also have access to a dedicated Foodsmart Bucks Support Line that offers additional resources to ensure they have the education and support they need to easily redeem and utilize their benefits to purchase food.

Community Engagement: Foodsmart is strengthening its community presence, particularly in areas hit hardest by food insecurity, to bring awareness of their services and help eligible individuals sign up for its comprehensive foodcare program. This presence is key to connecting face-to-face with individuals that rely on these critical assistance programs, and will consist of activities like local food drives, Thanksgiving assistance, and individual financial support.

As one of the foodcare industry's leading innovators, Foodsmart partners with health plans and care providers to help individuals facing chronic conditions and food insecurity access personalized, affordable nutrition solutions. The company supports more than 2.2 million members through partnerships with leading regional and national Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage plans, commercial insurers, and over one thousand employers.

