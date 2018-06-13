FoodTrekking Awards Applications Open For Excellence & Innovation In Food & Beverage Travel

NEW FOR THIS ROUND

The follow features are new or improved for this round of the FoodTrekking Awards:

The Awards categories have been overhauled to more precisely reflect the needs and interest of our industry. We're pleased to announce nine (9) new awards categories: Best Use of Local Ingredients in a Foodservice Menu Best Conversion of Historic Building as a Food Lover Attraction Creative Use of Space for Food/Drink Experience Most Innovative Food or Beverage Marketing Campaign for a Destination Best Use of Instagram to Promote Food/Beverage Tourism Best Local Storytelling in a Food or Beverage Experience Most Authentic Food or Beverage Tour Operator Experience Best Food & Beverage Packaging Waste Reduction Campaign Best Use of Food/Beverage for Cross-Cultural Understanding Improved winner benefits, including complimentary registration to the Food Travel Innovation Summit (a £399 value). New public Awards Ceremony (taking place on Sunday, November 4 at the Food Travel Innovation Summit in London ). Improved pricing, with application fees for all categories now the same. New wire transfer option for application fee payment.

APPLICATION PROCESS

The application fee is a flat US$110 per category. Members of the World Food Travel Association will find discount codes available in the online member community. Businesses interested in applying can learn more or apply at:

www.FoodTrekkingAwards.org

REVIEW PROCESS

Recognition is awarded to a single First Place winner in each category. Winners receive an attractive color acrylic plaque to display showing their achievement; acknowledgment on the News page of the World Food Travel Association; and @mentions of the winning business name and category in the World Food Travel Association's social media channels and most importantly, complimentary entry to the Food Travel Innovation Summit in London on Sunday, November 3 (£399 value).

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The FoodTrekking Awards for the food travel industry are another first pioneered by the World Food Travel Association (WFTA). Every so often, you hear about an award for a foodie destination or tour operator, or an award for local excellence, but these awards usually do not bring the international recognition that is afforded by the World Food Travel Association, the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism. Read more about the history of food tourism. Peruse past winners on the WFTA's website here:

https://www.worldfoodtravel.org/cpages/foodtrekking-awards

FAQ

The answers to many questions (application process, cost, eligibility, deadlines, terms and conditions, etc.) can be founded in our Association's support portal here.

PRESS CONTACT: ERIK WOLF, erik@WorldFoodTravel.org, (+1) 503-213-3700 (US Pacific Time)

