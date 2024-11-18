Puerto Natales Named the World's Next Culinary Capital by World Food Travel Association

PUERTO NATALES, Chile, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puerto Natales has been awarded the esteemed Culinary Capital title by the World Food Travel Association (WFTA), the world's leading authority on culinary tourism. This recognition highlights Puerto Natales as a destination that meets the high standards sought by food- and beverage-loving travelers, solidifying its place on the international gastronomic map.

The Última Esperanza Chamber of Tourism, representing the region's tourism and gastronomy sectors, was the applicant for the WFTA's Culinary Capitals program. Adriana Aguilar, Chamber Manager, expressed pride in the achievement: "For over 20 years, Puerto Natales has cultivated a rich gastronomic identity that enhances our appeal as a tourist destination. Applying to the Culinary Capitals programme was a natural step, one that has now confirmed our place among global culinary destinations. We are thrilled and proud."

Puerto Natales, located in Chile's Magallanes Region, is steeped in culinary heritage influenced by the Patagonian landscape of mountains, pampas, fjords, and canals. The WFTA's rigorous evaluation process assessed the area's unique attributes, traditions, and commitment to food sovereignty. This achievement represents a significant milestone for the city, province, and Chile as a whole, integrating Puerto Natales into the global network of culinary tourism destinations.

WFTA's Ambassador in Chile, Dalma Díaz Pinto, emphasized the impact of this designation: "The Culinary Capitals programme provides an impartial audit of a destination's culinary culture and readiness to attract culinary travelers. These travelers typically contribute on average 25% more to the local economy than traditional tourists. We warmly welcome Puerto Natales to our international network."

Established by the WFTA in 2021, the Culinary Capitals programme was created to spotlight lesser-known destinations with a rich, yet lesser-known culinary culture. Puerto Natales joins St. George's, Grenada; Kralendijk, Bonaire; and Cuenca, Ecuador, as the next destination in the exclusive Culinary Capitals certification program.

Being named a Culinary Capital by the WFTA brings numerous benefits, including increased brand visibility, extended tourism seasons, and higher-value visitors. It strengthens community pride and fosters new cross-sector partnerships, creating opportunities for local businesses and establishing valuable international connections.

Learn more about Puerto Natales as a Culinary Capital.

The Última Esperanza Chamber of Tourism continues to promote local gastronomy through its digital platforms, showcasing Puerto Natales as an international culinary destination.

Learn more about the World Food Travel Association.

Media Contact:

Erik Wolf

447827582554

[email protected]

SOURCE World Food Travel Association