Foot Insoles Market to Grow by USD 3.2 Billion (2024-2028) with Rising Sports and Fitness Trends, AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foot insoles market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.22 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.03% during the forecast period. Growing enthusiasm for sports and fitness activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising awareness about importance of foot health and benefits of orthotic insoles. However, diverse nature of foot-related conditions poses a challenge. Key market players include A. Algeo Ltd., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Enovis Corp., Foot Science International, Footbalance System Oy, Footlogics., Hanger Inc, Implus Footcare LLC, ING Corp. Spol. Sro, Podfo Ltd., Stable Step LLC, RSscan Lab Ltd., Sidas SAS, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Steeper Inc., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd..

Foot Insoles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3228.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled A. Algeo Ltd., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Enovis Corp., Foot Science International, Footbalance System Oy, Footlogics., Hanger Inc, Implus Footcare LLC, ING Corp. Spol. Sro, Podfo Ltd., Stable Step LLC, RSscan Lab Ltd., Sidas SAS, Solescience Inc., SOLO Laboratories Inc., Steeper Inc., Superfeet Worldwide LLC, The Foot Lab, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd.

Market Driver

The global foot insoles market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness regarding foot health and the benefits of orthotic insoles. These insoles offer effective solutions for various foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and overpronation, by providing support, cushioning, and proper alignment. Healthcare professionals also recommend orthotic insoles as part of treatment plans for foot-related disorders. With growing evidence supporting their efficacy in improving gait, reducing pain, and preventing foot deformities, consumers are turning to these products for maintaining foot health and enhancing overall quality of life. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create innovative insoles catering to specific needs and preferences, further fueling market growth. This trend is expected to continue as foot health gains prominence, leading to market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The foot insoles market faces challenges due to the diverse range of foot conditions and individual foot variations. Common issues like plantar fasciitis and flat feet contrast with complex conditions such as diabetic neuropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Manufacturers struggle to create insoles addressing specific needs, leading consumers to seek alternative solutions. Custom-made orthotics provide a personalized fit but are costlier and less accessible. Consequently, individuals with unique foot characteristics often struggle to find suitable off-the-shelf insoles, hindering market growth. The complexity of foot anatomy, with variations in arch height, foot width, and gait patterns, further complicates matters. Despite these challenges, ongoing research and development efforts aim to create more effective and inclusive foot insoles for a wider consumer base.

Segment Overview

This foot insoles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Medical insoles

1.2 Sports insoles Material 2.1 Polypropylene

2.2 Leather

2.3 EVA and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Medical insoles- The Foot Insoles Market is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, which increase the need for foot insoles to prevent foot injuries and provide comfort. People with diabetes must be cautious about foot health due to reduced circulation and potential nerve damage. Obesity also contributes to foot problems and knee injuries, leading to the use of insoles for preventative measures. Overpronation, a common cause of foot pressure and friction, is addressed by insoles, which distribute body weight evenly and limit rubbing. Medical institutions play a crucial role in evaluating insoles and raising consumer awareness. Custom-made or off-the-shelf insoles can be purchased from pharmacies, and their sales are expected to continue growing due to their effectiveness in preventing foot conditions and injuries.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

The foot insoles market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance comfort, support, and functionality for various foot conditions and footwear types. These include orthotic insoles, arch support inserts, shoe insoles, gel insoles, memory foam insoles, cushioned insoles, and supportive insoles, among others. Additionally, there are therapeutic insoles for specific conditions such as plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and high arches, as well as athletic insoles for running, walking, sports, and even for correcting issues like overpronation and supination. Other foot support products include metatarsal pads, toe separators, toe spacers, bunion correctors, and footbeds. Custom orthotics and orthopedic insoles are also available for individuals with unique foot needs. Overall, foot insoles cater to diverse footwear types, including boots, sandals, sneakers, heels, and flats, offering comfort, support, and improved foot health.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Medical Insoles



Sports Insoles

Material

Polypropylene



Leather



EVA And Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

