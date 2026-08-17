Foot Locker and NIKE, Inc. Partner with Crenshaw Community Leaders to Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Retail Experience for Sport, Culture and Connection

Inspired by Crenshaw's spirit and the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker celebrates a neighborhood where basketball, entrepreneurship, and creativity thrive

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker and NIKE, Inc., today announced The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker, a first-of-its kind retail destination created in partnership with Crenshaw leaders to celebrate one of Los Angeles' most influential neighborhoods. Located on Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles (3222 W Slauson Ave.) and inspired by the role recreation centers have long played as gathering places for sport, culture and connection, the store will open on Saturday, August 22.

The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker

Developed in partnership with Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse, The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker reimagines what a neighborhood retail experience can be. Designed as both a shopping destination and community hub, the space features an equipment room, open gym, hyper-local collections, creative workspaces, and a dedicated resource center that will host year-round programming supporting residents to nurture the social and cultural vibrancy of the community.

"The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker reflects our commitment to investing in the communities that have shaped our brand and continue to move sneaker culture forward," said Brett O'Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker. "Together with NIKE, Inc. and respected voices across Crenshaw, we're proud to create a destination that honors the neighborhood's rich legacy while inspiring the next generation through sport, culture, and community."

For generations, Crenshaw has been a cultural epicenter where sport, entrepreneurship, and creativity intersect. Located alongside Dorset Village, a landmark woven into the neighborhood's identity and connected to the legacy of inspirational community leaders, The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker is designed to honor that history while uplifting the next generation of leaders, on and off the court.

To bring this vision to life, Foot Locker and NIKE, Inc. teamed up with the inspirational athletes, tastemakers, and community shapers who know Crenshaw best to create an authentic expression of the neighborhood's identity. Contributors include Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon Brand, LA-based designer Gavin Mathieu of Supervsn Studios, Crenshaw High School, and local vendors, artists, and community leaders. Together, they helped shape The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker from its product assortment to its partnerships and programming.

"The family is honored for The Marathon Brand to have the opportunity to partner with NIKE, Inc. for the launch of The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker. This location is extremely important because we were raised in this shopping center," says Samiel Asghedom, Co- Founder of The Marathon Brand. "The restaurants, the record stores, the supermarkets, everything in the shopping center has played a role in shaping our childhood. Hussle sold mixtapes out of this parking lot and we know he would be proud to be a part of bringing youth initiatives to this unique retail experience."

This new retail experience embodies Foot Locker and NIKE, Inc.'s shared belief in the power of sport to bring communities together and create opportunities. The experience includes:

Community Programming: Educational workshops including music academies, run clubs, barber shop cuts, and other celebrations throughout the year.

Educational workshops including music academies, run clubs, barber shop cuts, and other celebrations throughout the year. Exclusive Product Collections: Merchandise available only at The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker, including a Crenshaw High School x Nike Team Shop collection and a capsule collection by designer Gavin Mathieu.

Merchandise available only at The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker, including a Crenshaw High School x Nike Team Shop collection and a capsule collection by designer Gavin Mathieu. Local Business Integration: Ongoing pop-ups highlighting local businesses and entrepreneurs for future collaborations.

Ongoing pop-ups highlighting local businesses and entrepreneurs for future collaborations. The Crenshaw Striper Program: A neighborhood hiring initiative creating opportunities for residents while helping shape the in-store experience.

To celebrate the grand opening, Foot Locker will host a Community Swap Meet and 3v3 tournament on Saturday, August 22 featuring local vendors, community partners, and special guests. The event will be open to the public and take place from 10 a.m.- store close.

The Crenshaw Rec by Foot Locker represents the first expression of this retail concept, with Foot Locker and NIKE, Inc. exploring opportunities to bring similar neighborhood-driven experiences to additional communities in the future.

For updates on community programming and events, visit FootLocker.com.

Foot Locker Media Relations

Dana Yacyk, VP, Communications

[email protected]

Media Relations - NIKE, Inc.

Brooke James, LA Media Relations

[email protected]

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com [cts.businesswire.com]. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com [cts.businesswire.com] and follow @NIKE.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.