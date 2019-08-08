Foot Locker, Inc. Celebrates the Evolution of the Swoosh with Exclusive Collection

Foot Locker and Nike have been at the forefront of the growth of sneaker culture, enabling self-expression and a sense of belonging from youth to adulthood. Foot Locker's "We Live Sneakers" campaign is a visual culmination of all the meaningful moments of a sneakerhead.

The digital spot, created by The Times, features an incredible roster of diverse talent including new Bay Area star D'Angelo Russell, Latin Trap superstar Anuel AA and musicians Da Baby and Justine Skye, and notable social media influencers.

"The 'Evolution of the Swoosh' collection encompasses the storied legacy of Nike and the role the famed logo has played in the lives of those in the sneaker community," said Patrick Walsh, VP of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "For the big milestones, everyday routines and everything in between, the Swoosh has – and always will – be part of our journey. Our community is united Because Sneakers."

The "Script Swoosh" commemorates Carolyn Davidson's original 1971 hand-drawn design. The "Sunburst" pinwheel was developed in 1972 as a symmetric translation for apparel and the "Swoosh Chain" – one of the earliest interpretations of the logo – comes to life on grade school product at Kids Foot Locker.

The "Evolution of the Swoosh" collection will be available across the Foot Locker's family of brands including, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports both in stores and online, and Eastbay.com.

Foot Locker, a part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), is a leading global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates approximately 3,200 athletic retail stores in 27 countries, as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Runners Point and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the sport and sneaker communities.

