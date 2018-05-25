Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Results

Net income for the Company's first quarter ended May 5, 2018 was $165 million, or $1.38 per share, compared to net income of $180 million, or $1.36 per share in the same period of fiscal 2017. This result included an incremental $12 million charge related to the Company's pension litigation. Excluding this charge, which reduced after-tax earnings by 7 cents per share, non-GAAP earnings were $1.45 per share.

First quarter comparable-store sales decreased 2.8 percent. Total first quarter sales increased 1.2 percent, to $2,025 million this year, compared to sales of $2,001 million for the corresponding prior-year period. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the first quarter decreased 1.5 percent.

The Company's gross margin rate decreased to 32.9 percent from 34 percent a year ago, while the SG&A expense rate increased to 19 percent from 18.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting the significant investments the Company is making in its digital operations.

"The flow of premium product continues to improve, with increasing breadth and depth in the most sought after styles from our key vendors," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This led to first quarter results which were above our expectations. With the strength of our strategic vendor partnerships and our central position in youth culture, we continue to believe that we are poised to inflect to positive comparable-store sales growth as we progress through the year."

Financial Position

As of May 5, 2018, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1,210 million, 5.4 percent lower than at the end of the first quarter last year. Using constant currencies, inventory decreased 7.1 percent.

"The team did an excellent job in managing our inventories and helping to clear slow moving product in a promotional environment, giving us the flexibility to flow in fresh and exciting product," said Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This disciplined approach positions our inventory to drive improved top and bottom line results over the balance of the year."

The Company's cash totaled $1,029 million, while the debt on its balance sheet was $125 million. The Company spent $112 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares during the quarter and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share, spending $41 million.

Store Base Update

During the first quarter, the Company opened 11 new stores, remodeled or relocated 43 stores, and closed 37 stores. As of May 5, 2018, the Company operated 3,284 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 105 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East, as well as 11 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Foot Locker, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Periods ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017 (In millions, except per share amounts)























First Quarter





2018

2017 Sales



$ 2,025

$ 2,001















Cost of sales





1,359



1,321 SG&A





385



371 Depreciation and amortization





45



41 Litigation and other charges





12



— Income from operations





224



268















Interest income, net





(2)



— Other income





(3)



(1) Income before income taxes





229



269 Income tax expense





64



89 Net income



$ 165

$ 180















Diluted EPS



$ 1.38

$ 1.36 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding





119.1



132.6

Foot Locker, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Periods ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017

(In millions, except per share amounts)

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. In the following table, we have presented certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP, such as adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We present these non-GAAP measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives. Also, we present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our businesses that are not related to currency movements.

The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:



























First Quarter

2018

2017



Sales $ 2,025

$ 2,001











Pre-tax income:









Income before income taxes $ 229

$ 269 Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:









Litigation charge (1)

12



— Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 241

$ 269











After-tax income:









Net income $ 165

$ 180 After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:









Litigation charge, net of income tax benefit of $3 and $- million, respectively (1)

9



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 174

$ 180











Earnings per share:









Diluted EPS $ 1.38

$ 1.36 Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:









Litigation charge (1)

0.07



— Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.45

$ 1.36

Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments:





(1) The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $12 million in connection with its U.S. retirement plan litigation during the first quarter of 2018. As disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company must reform the pension plan and the amount accrued will continue to increase with interest until paid, as required by the provisions of the required plan reformation. Accordingly, the Company recorded a charge of $4 million representing this increase. Additionally, the amount accrued was increased by $7 million reflecting updated estimates of the cost of reformation. Finally, we incurred $1 million in administrative costs associated with the reformation.

The Company applied a marginal tax rate on the non-GAAP adjustment.

Foot Locker, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In millions)



















May 5,

April 29,



2018

2017 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,029

$ 1,049 Merchandise inventories



1,210



1,279 Other current assets



301



294





2,540



2,622 Property and equipment, net



843



792 Deferred taxes



104



162 Other assets



476



301



$ 3,963

$ 3,877













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 344

$ 208 Accrued and other liabilities



309



327





653



535 Long-term debt



125



127 Other liabilities



642



393 Total liabilities



1,420



1,055 Total shareholders' equity



2,543



2,822



$ 3,963

$ 3,877

Foot Locker, Inc. Store and Square Footage (unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:



















February 3,



May 5, Relocations/



2018 Opened Closed 2018 Remodels Foot Locker US

910 — 7 903 14 Foot Locker Europe

636 5 2 639 14 Foot Locker Canada

111 — 3 108 2 Foot Locker Asia Pacific

98 2 1 99 4 Kids Foot Locker

436 1 4 433 1 Lady Foot Locker

85 — 5 80 — Champs Sports

541 1 5 537 5 Footaction

260 — 5 255 3 Runners Point

118 2 3 117 — Sidestep

83 — 1 82 — SIX:02

32 — 1 31 — Total

3,310 11 37 3,284 43

Selling and gross square footage are as follows:































February 3, 2018

May 5, 2018 (in thousands)

Selling Gross

Selling Gross Foot Locker US

2,430 4,225

2,425 4,216 Foot Locker Europe

957 2,071

963 2,084 Foot Locker Canada

264 431

262 426 Foot Locker Asia Pacific

140 230

144 236 Kids Foot Locker

747 1,285

745 1,281 Lady Foot Locker

115 195

108 185 Champs Sports

1,934 2,994

1,926 2,982 Footaction

829 1,374

818 1,359 Runners Point

150 258

148 256 Sidestep

76 131

76 129 SIX:02

65 109

63 106 Total

7,707 13,303

7,678 13,260

Contact: James R. Lance

Vice President,

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

(212) 720-3882

