Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, reported today financial results for its second quarter ended August 3, 2019.

Second Quarter Results

Net income for the Company's second quarter of 2019 was $60 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $88 million, or $0.75 per share in the corresponding prior-year period. Included in these results are: 1) a $13 million charge related to the lease termination costs incurred in connection with the closure of certain SIX:02 locations, 2) a $1 million charge recorded in connection with the Company's pension matter, and 3) a $2 million tax charge in connection with U.S. tax reform. Excluding these items, non-GAAP earnings were $0.66 per share and $0.75 per share for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables below.

Second quarter comparable-store sales increased 0.8 percent. Total second quarter sales decreased 0.4 percent, to $1,774 million, compared to sales of $1,782 million for the corresponding prior-year period. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales for the second quarter of 2019 increased 0.8 percent. The Company's gross margin rate decreased to 30.1 percent from 30.2 percent a year ago. SG&A expense rate increased to 22.2 percent from 21.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, largely reflecting the ongoing investments the Company is making in its digital capabilities and infrastructure.

"While our results in the second quarter did come in at the low end of our expectations, we saw improvement in our performance as we moved through each month of the quarter," said Richard Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain deeply connected with sneaker and youth culture, and believe this positive momentum exiting the quarter has us well positioned for the back-to-school period and beyond. Further, our team continues to make meaningful progress against our long-term strategic imperatives."

Year-To-Date Results

Net income for the Company's first six months of the year decreased to $232 million, or $2.08 per share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $253 million, or $2.14 per share, for the corresponding period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share for the six-month period totaled $2.20, compared to $2.21 per share earned in the same period in 2018. Year-to-date sales were $3,852 million, an increase of 1.2 percent compared to sales of $3,807 million in the corresponding six-month period of 2018. Year-to-date, comparable store sales increased 2.8 percent, while total year-to-date sales, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, increased by 2.9 percent.

Financial Position

As of August 3, 2019, the Company's merchandise inventories were $1,227 million, 2.2 percent lower than at the end of the second quarter last year. Using constant currencies, inventory decreased 1.0 percent.

The Company's cash totaled $939 million, while the debt on its balance sheet was $123 million. The Company repurchased 2.9 million shares for $120 million during the quarter and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, for a total of $41 million.

"In addition to making meaningful investments in our stores and digital capabilities during the quarter, we maintained our disciplined approach to inventory management and are set-up to continue flowing fresh, exciting product offerings for the back-half of 2019," said Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We remain optimistic that we can deliver a mid-single digit comparable sales gain for the full year and high-single digit adjusted EPS growth."

Store Base Update

During the second quarter, the Company opened 10 new stores, remodeled or relocated 35 stores, and closed 37 stores. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 3,174 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 123 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East, as well as 10 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that the Company anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as future capital expenditures, expansion, strategic plans, financial objectives, dividend payments, stock repurchases, growth of the Company's business and operations, including future cash flows, revenues, and earnings, and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors which are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. For additional discussion on risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Periods ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018

(In millions, except per share amounts)









Second Quarter



Second Quarter

Year-to-Date







2019



2018



2019



2018 Sales



$ 1,774

$ 1,782

$ 3,852

$ 3,807



























Cost of sales





1,240



1,243



2,629



2,602 SG&A





393



380



809



765 Depreciation and amortization





46



44



90



89 Litigation and other charges





14



3



15



15 Income from operations





81



112



309



336



























Interest income, net





2



1



6



3 Other income





2



2



4



5 Income before income taxes





85



115



319



344 Income tax expense





25



27



87



91 Net income



$ 60

$ 88

$ 232

$ 253



























Diluted EPS



$ 0.55

$ 0.75

$ 2.08

$ 2.14 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding





111.1



117.1



112.1



118.1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. We have presented certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP, such as sales changes excluding foreign currency fluctuations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

We present certain amounts as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, which are also considered non-GAAP measures. Where amounts are expressed as excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, such changes are determined by translating all amounts in both years using the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. Presenting amounts on a constant currency basis is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the changes in our business that are not related to currency movements.

These non-GAAP measures are presented because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core business or affect comparability. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing our progress in achieving our long-term financial objectives. We estimate the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a marginal tax rate to each of the respective items. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Periods ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018

(In millions, except per share amounts)

The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The various non-GAAP adjustments are summarized in the tables below.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results:



Second Quarter

Year-to-Date



2019

2018

2019

2018







Pre-tax income:























Income before income taxes $ 85

$ 115

$ 319

$ 344

Pre-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Litigation and other charges (1)

14



3



15



15

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 99

$ 118

$ 334

$ 359



























After-tax income:























Net income $ 60

$ 88

$ 232

$ 253

After-tax adjustments excluded from GAAP:























Litigation and other charges, net of income tax benefit of $4, $1, $4 and $4

million, respectively (1)

10



2



11



11

U.S. tax reform (2)

2



(1)



2



(1)

Tax benefit related to enacted change in foreign branch currency regulations (3)

—



(1)



—



(1)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 72

$ 88

$ 245

$ 262



























Earnings per share:























Diluted EPS $ 0.55

$ 0.75

$ 2.08

$ 2.14

Diluted EPS amounts excluded from GAAP:























Litigation and other charges (1)

0.09



0.02



0.10



0.09

U.S. tax reform (2)

0.02



(0.01)



0.02



(0.01)

Tax benefit related to enacted change in foreign branch currency regulations (3)

—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.66

$ 0.75

$ 2.20

$ 2.21



Notes on Non-GAAP Adjustments: (1) The Company recorded pre-tax charges of $1 million and $3 million for the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018, respectively, related to a pension litigation matter and related plan reformation. For the twenty-six weeks ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018, the Company recorded pre-tax charges of $2 million and $15 million, respectively. The charges in the current periods reflects professional fees in connection with the plan reformation. The prior year charges reflected adjustments to the value of the judgment and interest that continued to accrue, as required by the provisions of the required plan reformation.





For the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019, the Company incurred $13 million of lease termination costs related to the closure of certain of its SIX:02 locations. (2) In connection with tax reform, the Company recorded a charge for $2 million and a benefit of $1 million for the thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018, respectively. The charge recorded during the second quarter of 2019 reflected an adjustment to U.S. tax on foreign income. The benefit recorded in the prior year periods, reflected a revision to the provisional amounts recorded during the fourth quarter of 2017.



(3) During the second quarter of 2018, the U.S. Treasury issued a notice that delayed the effective date of regulations under Internal Revenue Code Section 987. These regulations, which were promulgated in December 2016, changed our method for determining the tax effects of foreign currency translation gains and losses for our foreign businesses that are operated as branches and are reported in a currency other than the currency of their parent. As a result of the delay in the effective date, the Company updated its calculations for the effect of these regulations, which resulted in an increase to deferred tax assets and a corresponding reduction in our income tax provision in the amount of $1 million.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions)





August 3,

August 4,



2019

2018 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 939

$ 950 Merchandise inventories



1,227



1,254 Other current assets



280



320





2,446



2,524 Property and equipment, net



796



842 Right-of-use assets



2,976



- Deferred taxes



92



108 Other assets



410



358



$ 6,720

$ 3,832













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 420

$ 408 Accrued and other liabilities



312



313 Current portion lease obligations



497



-





1,229



721 Long-term debt



123



124 Long-term lease obligations



2,750



- Other liabilities



106



505 Total liabilities



4,208



1,350 Total shareholders' equity



2,512



2,482



$ 6,720

$ 3,832

Store Count and Square Footage

(unaudited)

Store activity is as follows:





February 3,









August 3,

Relocations/



2019

Opened

Closed

2019

Remodels Foot Locker US

886

3

9

880

14 Foot Locker Europe

642

4

12

634

17 Foot Locker Canada

107

—

—

107

6 Foot Locker Pacific

94

—

3

91

2 Foot Locker Asia

5

5

—

10

— Kids Foot Locker

428

5

3

430

— Lady Foot Locker

57

—

5

52

— Champs Sports

535

3

3

535

8 Footaction

250

3

1

252

— Runners Point

107

—

9

98

1 Sidestep

80

1

3

78

— SIX:02

30

—

23

7

— Total

3,221

24

71

3,174

48











Selling and gross square footage are as follows:

















February 3, 2019 August 3, 2019 (in thousands)





Selling

Gross

Selling

Gross Foot Locker US





2,404

4,184

2,395

4,172 Foot Locker Europe





1,002

2,158

1,004

2,159 Foot Locker Canada





263

426

270

440 Foot Locker Pacific





139

230

137

225 Foot Locker Asia





19

34

34

60 Kids Foot Locker





738

1,267

739

1,272 Lady Foot Locker





79

133

73

123 Champs Sports





1,913

2,974

1,911

2,972 Footaction





799

1,360

800

1,363 Runners Point





138

238

124

217 Sidestep





74

133

73

132 SIX:02





60

102

13

22 Total





7,628

13,239

7,573

13,157

