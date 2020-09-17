Foot Locker, Inc.'s U.S. Family of Brands Encourage Gen Z Voters to 'Rock the Vote'

With more than four million young people eligible to vote for the first time this November, the partnership will leverage the family of brand's distinct relationship with Gen Z consumers. On Instagram alone, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and Eastbay have a cumulative following of 4.3 million consumers ages 18-24.

Beginning next week, and aligning with "National Voter Registration Day" on Sept. 22, visitors to any U.S. retail location within the family of brands will have 'one-click' access to a digital hub (example: https://www.footlocker.com/vote), where they can check their voter registration status, register to vote, and sign-up for election reminders.

As of the end of August, Rock the Vote's platform had registered 870,000 new voters this year, compared to 826,000 registrations total in 2018. The numbers are also a significant increase from this point in the 2016 presidential election year, when Rock the Vote's platform had registered 550,000.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future – and our collective role in shaping it – has never been more important," said Richard Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. "At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."

In addition to providing information and access to consumers, Foot Locker, Inc. is also committed to supporting its employees. The family of brands will provide worktime flexibility and resources to allow corporate and store team members in the U.S. to exercise their right to vote leading up to and on Election Day. To further empower team members and support their civic duty, the company will provide access to a platform of extensive resources. Providing tools and information to ensure they can cast their ballot with confidence.

"At Foot Locker, Inc., we believe in the power of our people – more than 30,000 store and corporate team members across the country," said Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President & CEO Foot Locker North America. "Now, more than ever, we are committed to uplifting and empowering our team by offering flexible voting hours and resources to encourage them to exercise their right to vote, and together, make a significant impact at the polls."

"The Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands reach millions of young people every day, giving them a tremendous platform to empower this generation with the information they need to vote in this election," said President of Rock the Vote, Carolyn DeWitt. "We, at Rock the Vote, are eager to leverage their longstanding, trusted relationship with America's youth generation to ensure their voices are heard."

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology, education, and activism to increase civic participation among young people. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote.

