Foot Locker Unveils Washington Heights Community Power Store

"The launch of the Washington Heights Community Power Store serves as an opportunity for us to enhance the in-store customer experience by working in tandem with one of our strongest partners, Nike," said Frank Bracken, VP General Manager, Foot Locker & Kids Foot Locker US. "We're focused on creating immersive brand connections that are authentically tied to the neighborhoods we serve. By partnering with Nike, we're able to offer our customers a seamless and friction-less retail experience that will serve and engage the Washington Heights community beyond traditional brick and mortar capabilities."

Foot Locker's Washington Heights store will provide full-family shopping for men, women and kids, from footwear to apparel and accessories from top athletic brands including Nike, Jordan, Converse, adidas, Puma and more. Foot Locker exists to serve the sneaker-obsessed community, and reward consumers with a connected experience. As a part of Foot Locker's "Home Grown" initiative, the store will also feature a curated group of local brands Foot Locker has partnered with to sell exclusive and limited-release product, such as Perico Limited, Lyfestyle NYC and Triangula Swag.

Foot Locker currently operates Power Stores in Detroit, Philadelphia, London, Liverpool and Hong Kong and is expected to open more than a dozen new Power Store locations across its family of brands in 2019. Upcoming stores are planned for communities in Los Angeles in the U.S., and Vancouver in Canada.

The Nike App at Retail is the NikePlus members' ultimate shopping companion, that provides personalized content, exclusive access to products, and services like Nike Scan to learn and check inventory, and reserve online & pickup in-store. In-store experiences include a NikePlus "Unlock Box" and a first-of-its-kind NikePlus "Shoecase." The "Unlock Box" will serve as a vending machine where members can unlock free limited-edition items, while the "Shoecase" will provide members with early access to coveted sneaker releases.

To celebrate the opening, Foot Locker – in partnership with Nike – will host a series of events, activations and appearances for Foot Locker VIP members, NikePlus members and the local community.

Key activations taking place throughout the week, include:

Monday, Aug. 12

9:45am – 6:00pm : Discover Your Air Art Academy - Air Max Art workshop

Wednesday, Aug. 14

7:00pm – 10:00pm : Home Grown Celebration - Celebration launching three local brands that will be sold in new community store: Perico Limited, Lyfestyle NYC and Triangula Swag

Thursday, Aug. 15

5:30pm – 8:30pm : HER Kicks - Female led sneak(Her)head panel

Saturday, Aug. 17

9:00am – 1:00pm : Run Club – Group run for Foot Locker VIP and NikePlus members, in partnership with local running organization We Run Uptown

To stay updated on future events and opportunities, please follow @FootLockerWashHts on Instagram as the activation schedule is subject to change.

Foot Locker's Washington Heights community-based Power Store is located at 605 West 181st Street. Regular store hours are 10am – 8pm, Monday through Saturday and 10am – 7pm on Sunday.

