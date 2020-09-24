Foot Solutions and Steel Blue Announce Specialty Retail Partnership

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Solutions, a foot wellness specialty retailer, is pleased to announce a partnership with Steel Blue Boots, an Australian work boot manufacturer known for exceptional comfort and quality.

With foot wellness and comfort being the core mission for both Foot Solutions and Steel Blue Boots, this partnership will benefit consumers looking for work boots that contain the latest in comfort and safety technology, while allowing plenty of room for custom orthotic inserts.

"We needed a boot we could proudly recommend to our customers who work on their feet all day in factory and industrial settings," said Foot Solutions CEO John Prothro. "Thankfully, we found Steel Blue and are now able to offer work boots that fit perfectly with our foot wellness mission."

"Steel Blue is thrilled to partner with a multi-national premier retail leader in foot wellness" said Steve Nash, Steel Blue's VP of Sales in the US. "Foot Solutions & Steel Blue's shared values of body health, personalized customer service and innovation bode well for long-term mutual success"

"Steel Blue already dominates the Australian market where the brand's reputation is untouchable." said Prothro. "It is only a matter of time before the US market follows suit, and we are happy to be part of that growth."

Steel Blue work boots will be available at Foot Solutions 50+ retail locations in the US beginning late fall with plans to expand to international stores.

About Foot Solutions

Since 2000 Foot Solutions has been the premier foot wellness retail organization focused on improving health and relieving pain through expertly-fit custom orthotics and supportive, comfortable footwear. Our in-store board certified provide a caring service that addresses the foundation of its customers' health. To learn more about Foot Solutions or to find a location near you visit www.footsolutions.com.

About Steel Blue

Steel Blue was established in 1995, aiming to be the best, rather than just the biggest. Thanks to a series of clever innovations, such as our Trisole® technology and Ortho Rebound® Footbed, Steel Blue is now Australia's leading supplier of work boots, offering premium safety, durability and an unmatched 100% Comfort Guarantee. Off the back of being Australia's leading safety boot manufacturer, Steel Blue launched into the American market in 2016. To learn more about Steel Blue visit www.steelblue.com.

