As Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Substitution Boards, Rexona gave one hard-working fan the substitution of a lifetime so they could experience the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on home soil.

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in a generation, Mexican fans have the opportunity to watch their national team compete on home soil at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

FOOTBALL LEGEND ORIBE PERALTA WORKED A FAN'S SHIFT SO THEY DIDN'T MISS MEXICO VS CZECHIA Speed Speed Oribe Peralta surprises Juanito Duran at work before covering his shift. (PRNewsfoto/Rexona) Rexona Sponsored Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Substitution Boards (PRNewsfoto/Rexona)

Yet, many are set to be working during the matches. New research from leading deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona reveals that 60% of Mexican fans surveyed expect to miss at least one FIFA World Cup 2026™ match due to life commitments. This highlights the balancing act many will face during football's biggest tournament this summer as they juggle everyday responsibilities with their passion for the game.

Juanito Duran was one of them. Ahead of Mexico's final group stage match, Rexona spotted a post on his Instagram profile expressing disappointment about missing another Mexico game.

As the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Substitution Boards and a brand committed to never letting fans down during this tournament, Rexona teamed up with Mexican football legend Oribe 'El Cepillo' Peralta to step in for Duran, 25, a chef and lifelong football fan, giving him the opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on home soil.

After all, some of the tournament's most important and memorable moments come from those who are called upon to step in, and this time that substitution helped ensure one fan didn't miss out on a moment that mattered. Peralta stepped in to cover his shift at Las Tlayudas, allowing Duran to swap work for a seat at the iconic Mexico City Stadium and experience the game in person.

"Having represented Mexico at the FIFA World Cup™, I know the pride and pressure that comes with wearing your country's shirt on the global stage. What I hadn't experienced until now was the pride and pressure carried by the millions of people working behind the scenes to make the tournament possible," said Peralta.

"From hospitality workers to drivers and doctors and nurses, the people keeping the FIFA World Cup 2026™ moving often miss the chance to experience it themselves. It was an honour to sub in for Juanito, to help him be part of a once-in-a-lifetime moment. But after a day on the job, I think it's clear that my talents are better suited to football," Peralta continued.

Rexona's research also found that 79% of fans surveyed have previously missed major sporting moments because of life commitments.

Yet fans are determined to be part of the action. 90% of respondents say it is important to watch their nation play at home during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and 60% plan to adjust their work schedules around key matches. In fact, 88% would welcome the opportunity for someone to step in and cover their role so they can enjoy the tournament firsthand.

"Football has a unique ability to bring people together, but when the tournament comes to your doorstep not everyone gets the chance to experience it. We loved the idea of using our role as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the iconic substitution boards to allow a fan to be subbed off their shift and into a seat at the match.

"For over 120 years, Rexona has been committed to never letting you down. This was a chance to bring that promise to life with the substitution of a lifetime," said Ben Curtis, Rexona's Global Brand Vice President.

The activation forms part of Rexona's wider FIFA World Cup 2026™ programming, which highlights and celebrates the unpredictable nature of the tournament, with the brand looking for moments beyond traditional sponsorship by finding opportunities to champion the fans, players and communities that make football's biggest moment possible.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Research methodology:

Research was conducted by Edelman Intelligence among 2,000 Mexican football fans aged 18+ between 15-18th June 2026.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGubYwzVsPE

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000847/Rexona.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000876/Rexona.jpg

SOURCE Rexona