Football Mania Kicks Off With Outfit7's Talking Tom Gold Run In-Game Event

Jun 14, 2024, 02:00 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all football fans! Outfit7, the developer behind the popular mobile game Talking Tom Gold Run, has prepared an in-game event to celebrate the big summer football tournament. Starting today and running until June 22nd, players can explore Talking Tom's world, now equipped with football themed obstacles, and the chance to recruit the Football Tom character!

Throughout the event, Talking Tom's running world is being taken over by football mania! The world is equipped with goals and footballs scattered along the road. By jumping or running into the balls, players can score goals and earn bonus gold bars. However, players should be careful not to get caught in the goals' nets!

And to truly embrace the football season, players have the option to recruit the Football Tom character! Together with this sporty character, players will be able to score goals just like their favorite football stars.

While waiting for your team's next match, join the football fun in Talking Tom Gold Run, available until June 22nd. Download the game HERE.

ABOUT TALKING TOM GOLD RUN: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Gold Run is a dynamic endless runner game in which players join Talking Tom and his friends as they dash through landscapes, collecting gold bars and chasing down the mischievous Rakoonz. With vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay, Talking Tom Gold Run offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. You can find more information HERE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2435561/Outfit7.jpg

 

