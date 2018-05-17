Footballer Jérôme Boateng to Design Collection with /Nyden

"I have always liked wearing clothes that help me stand out quietly, not loudly," said Jérôme Boateng, defender for Bayern Munich and Germany's national football team, and represented by Roc Nation. "/Nyden understands my sense of style and shares my vision. Together, we will create a line that enables anyone to look sharp at all times – travelling on a plane or a bus to a match, a day out with family or a late dinner in the bright lights of the city. It'll be a mix of classic, casual and striking to help people express themselves without being too loud."

"Jérôme is a leader on and off the football field," said Stina Force, Creative Director of /Nyden. "He knows it isn't just the clothes that make the man – it's how he wears them. This makes him the perfect tribe leader to act as an ambassador for our brand. We are eager to work with him to help people from all backgrounds emulate his style and confidence."

/Nyden wants to channel Jérôme's "integrity and humble arrogance" into the designs for his collection. So far, /Nyden has announced they will be working with tattoo artist Doctor Woo and actress Noomi Rapace, but will be announcing more co-creators in the upcoming weeks.

By signing up to the /Nyden tribe, members will be the first to know about Jérôme's collection and gain exclusive access when it drops.

About /Nyden

/Nyden is not a traditional fashion brand. We are a platform with a soul, co-creating with talented tastemakers and empowering their creativity. There are no collections, no seasons – just a stream of relevant drops and events. We put tribe leaders at the center of the design process, sharing their stories and helping their creativity make an impact. /Nyden values integrity and humble arrogance. We believe in empowering creativity to redefine the future. To learn more, visit Nyden.com.

Contact:

Brittany Ouyang

JConnelly

bouyang@jconnelly.com

415-608-0585

Gabriella Daidone

Account Coordinator, Consumer

973.850.7343 Direct

973.647.4177 Mobile

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/footballer-jerome-boateng-to-design-collection-with-nyden-300650545.html

SOURCE /Nyden

Related Links

http://nyden.com

