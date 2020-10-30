For 10th year, Chicago Tribune names Medline a 2020 Top Workplace

"The success of Medline is certain due to our phenomenal employees and how well they work together. Their tireless work for healthcare customers, their creative ideas and result-oriented approach to work is at the heart of our growth as a company and as an employer in Chicagoland," said Medline Chief Human Resources Officer Karen Ferraro. "It's an honor to be recognized again this year."

In total 150 companies made it to the list. They were selected based on feedback employees gave in surveys administered by Energage, a leading provider of employee engagement tools. Operating on behalf of the Chicago Tribune, Energage surveyed employees at random to assess everything from work-life balance to company leadership, communication and career opportunities.

Nearly 3,000 Medline employees took part in the survey this year. Compared to the previous year, more employees indicated that Medline is moving in the right direction, is operating efficiently, encourages different viewpoints and operates by strong values.

Globally, the healthcare company employs more than 27,000 people, who work together to bring lifesaving medical supplies—including products critical to the fight against COVID-19—to health providers around the world.

"This year, we have all been impacted by the COVID pandemic. Since it began, all of our employees, from those in our manufacturing and distribution sites to those working from home, have been working around the clock to ensure essential products are available to our customers," Ferraro said.

Medline helps those working from home be productive by reimbursing office supply purchases and enhancing virtual communication capabilities. It also protects the safety of on-site employees by providing facemasks and by promoting social distancing throughout its facilities.

In addition to supporting their physical well-being, Medline also supports employees' mental health and well-being. On top of a wide range of health benefits, training and development opportunities and wellness programs, the company now offers free virtual meditation and fitness classes to all employees. The company also recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in their role through the Jim Mill Excellence Awards, an annual awards program named after one of the Medline's late founders.

