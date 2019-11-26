For 12/3 "Giving Tuesday": A Guide to Joyful Giving

The Secret to Joyful Giving discusses three ways to transform charitable giving:

(1) Make It Personal

Meaningful giving begins with engagement. Spark young children's interest through picture books. Introduce teens to charities that align with their interests and encourage them to pursue community service with friends. Even adults can find new inspiration for giving by taking stock of the issues that make them mad, move them to tears, and stir their passions.

(2) Make It Tangible

Making a difference is more satisfying than making a donation, so families are advised to take steps that help them see—as well as feel—the impact of their giving: Couple monetary giving with hands-on service efforts. And to make sure your gift has an impact, take time to research the causes and charities you plan to support.

(3) Make It a Family Tradition

Weaving giving into daily life and special celebrations connects family members to each other, their community, and the world in a way that's profoundly rewarding.

"This time of year can renew our sense of gratitude," said Page Snow, chief philanthropic officer of Foundation Source. "However, many people, children and adults alike, could benefit from a more meaningful connection to their giving. As philanthropy specialists, we hope that The Secret to Joyful Giving helps everyone enjoy the season to its fullest."

