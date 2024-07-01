FOUNDATION SOURCE INTRODUCES MANAGED WEBSITE SERVICES TO HELP PRIVATE FOUNDATIONS OPTIMIZE DIGITAL PRESENCE

New offering expands services for foundations and demonstrates commitment to deliver tech-enabled solutions for all stages of giving

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of cloud-based solutions for private foundations and planned giving, today announced it will offer end-to-end website services for private foundations. This new offering is an extension of Foundation Source's highly regarded suite of administrative, compliance and tax solutions and expands its range of tech-enabled services that help foundations operate more effectively. This is the first joint initiative from Foundation Source and its planned giving division, PG Calc, to deliver sophisticated solutions that draw on the expertise in both organizations to make giving easier and more efficient.

Having an enhanced digital presence enables private foundations to communicate what's important to them, connect with potential grantees and promote clear grant and application processes. At the core of Foundation Source's offering is a deep understanding of the foundation lifecycle and how digital tools and communications can be used at each stage to help a foundation reach its goals. By combining smart philanthropic technology – or PhilTech – with decades of programmatic experience in the philanthropic sector, Foundation Source ensures that foundations get a modern, dynamic site that helps them increase transparency and amplify the impact of their charitable giving while alleviating the administrative burden associated with building, hosting, securing, and maintaining a website.

Three distinct choices provide varying levels of features and customization with support every step of the way – from initial consultation and planning to design, development, testing, and ongoing maintenance – ensuring that each site matches the foundation's needs and complements its programs and grantmaking priorities.

"Effectively communicating missions and goals is an essential part of a foundation's strategy," said Gary Pforzheimer, founder of PG Calc and president of planned giving at Foundation Source. "We have helped thousands of nonprofits promote their programs and attract donors through their websites over the years and we're excited to expand these services to grantmakers. Our services will help foster more collaboration between foundations and nonprofits so they can drive an even bigger impact."

Foundation Source's seasoned philanthropic and technical experts collaborate closely with foundation leadership to bring their visions to life and select the level of support that best fits each organization's unique needs. As part of the offering, the company provides guidance on site features, functionality, accessibility, editorial content, editing, branding, imagery, typography, and data analytics. Design and development specialists ensure each site is visually compelling and intuitively functional, prioritizing highly engaging and responsive design.

Key features of Foundation Source's managed website services include:

to ensure websites remain secure, up-to-date, and optimized for performance. Starter, Advanced, and Premium options to meet current and growing needs.

"We continue to seek new opportunities to leverage PhilTech throughout the charitable giving cycle while simplifying the legwork for our clients so they can focus on what is most important to them: their missions," said Joseph Mrak III , CEO of Foundation Source. "Our deep foundation expertise combined with a robust suite of technical and educational resources provide a second-to-none experience for funders to enhance their charitable efforts and build deeper connections with their key stakeholders and nonprofit community at large."

To learn more about Foundation Source's website services, visit our webpage: foundationsource.com/website-services.

Foundation Source is the leading provider of enterprise-caliber and technology-led charitable giving solutions. We offer a range of purpose-built, cloud-based platforms that facilitate all stages of giving and a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, tax, and philanthropic advisory services for donors, nonprofits, professional advisors, and financial institutions.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has empowered people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. In February 2024, we acquired planned giving software and services firm PG Calc. Today we support more than 4,000 charitable organizations, administer more than $22 billion in foundation assets, and facilitate more than 120,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

