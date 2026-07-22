For 6,800+ dealers, Dealer Spike isn't just promising more leads and faster support. It guarantees it

"We've spent nearly 20 years listening to dealers and building around what they need. The New Dealer Spike shows how we're putting that on record, with concrete commitments and real accountability to back them up. We're proud of what we've built. We're even more excited about where we're taking it."

— Jason Lehman, SVP of Sales, Dealer Spike

A stronger experience, every interaction

This past year, Dealer Spike sat down with its Dealer Advisory Council, made up of 30+ powersports, marine, trailer, and outdoor power equipment dealers from across the country, to hear how its platform holds up. Dealers said they wanted faster support, clearer communication, and greater accountability. They were right. What they're really asking for is a dealership that keeps selling after the lights go off, with more than half of website traffic happening after business hours, and everything the New Dealer Spike commits to is built to deliver exactly that. Every dealer should expect it. So we put it in writing.

"I'm extremely confident with what we have already and the product that's available, and extremely excited about the product that is coming," says Kip Ames, co-owner of Fred's Marine and member of the Dealer Advisory Council. "It's not the same Dealer Spike as it was even a year ago. I really like the fact that they're actually listening."

Introducing the new Dealer Spike

24-hour support resolution

Fast answers and faster resolutions when you need them. Standard website changes are turned around within one business day.

Faster OEM data updates

New OEM inventory online faster than anyone else in the industry, so shoppers always see what's available.

Real-time DMS integration

Zero clicks to publish inventory from your DMS. First to offer real-time Lightspeed DMS sync.

99.97% uptime

The most reliable website provider in the industry. Your dealership is always open for business.

Industry-leading discoverability

Built-in SEO that works out of the box, no setup required. Optimized for how shoppers search today, including AI-powered and agentic search.

These aren't future plans. Over the past year, Dealer Spike expanded its team to 400+ customer-facing and creative specialists focused on websites, marketing, and dealer growth, providing white-glove support from day one. With significant investments in AI-powered product development, expanded leadership capacity, and a 90% support satisfaction rate, dealers are already feeling the difference.

"Dealer Spike consistently stays current with the needs of our dealerships and the ever-changing digital landscape. They offer so many applications for our industry. They are trustworthy, innovative, and genuinely invested in helping dealers succeed."

— Severiana Brown, Sonoma Cycles

The starting point, not the finish line

For nearly 20 years, Dealer Spike has helped dealers sell more. This is a foundation, not a finish line. Everything the New Dealer Spike delivers today was shaped by what dealers said they need, and what comes next will be too: continued investment in AI-powered product development and discoverability built for how buyers will search tomorrow, including agentic search. The clearest proof is what dealers are already building on it.

"We have grown sales by about — last time I looked, which was last year — I think it was over 600%. And we also brought in another brand."

— Jeremy Fields, Duskin Point Marina

About Dealer Spike

For nearly 20 years, Dealer Spike has been the trusted digital partner built specifically for dealerships. We serve 6,800+ dealers across North America in powersports, marine, trailer, agriculture, heavy truck, heavy equipment, and outdoor power equipment, partnering with over 200 OEMs and driving more than 3.1 million units sold through our platforms.

Everything we build starts with what dealers tell us they need. That is why Dealer Spike puts our promises in writing: 24-hour support resolution, 99.97% uptime, and a minimum 30% increase in leads, guaranteed. From high-performance websites and inventory management to AI-driven marketing and discoverability built for how buyers search today, we make selling inventory easier and faster, so no opportunity goes to waste.

From first click to customer for life, Dealer Spike has one job: help you sell more stuff, faster. DealerSpike.com

Media Contact

Hayley Hollen | Head of Brand & Customer Marketing

Dealer Spike

C: 971-275-5543 | [email protected]

SOURCE Dealer Spike