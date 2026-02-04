For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Exclusive April 30th Fundraising Event, Spotlight on Giving, in Manhattan, New York

Events Committee Chair Tracey Shaw, a former WWE executive, champions a dynamic coalition of business and community leaders committed to empowering underprivileged students

Initial Sponsorship Lineup Features Black Dragon Capital℠, Digital Joy, Amerant Bank, Summit Financial Group, and Virtual Guardian

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved students, is proud to announce Spotlight on Giving, a unique, invitation-only fundraising event taking place on April 30, 2026, in Manhattan, New York.

Designed as a glamorous Hollywood Premiere Night, Spotlight on Giving will feature a red-carpet welcome, film-inspired décor, curated art exhibitions, live entertainment, raffles, and both silent and live auctions. Guests will also enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres while networking with leaders committed to creating brighter futures through education.

This exclusive event will bring together philanthropic leaders, corporate partners, and supporters for an evening dedicated to broadening educational opportunities for students nationwide.

Founding sponsors, whose early support has made this evening possible, will be on hand to celebrate and advance FABF's mission to eliminate financial barriers to education. Premier sponsorship packages are available, providing VIP access, prominent brand exposure, and exclusive on-site visibility.

"Spotlight on Giving represents the very heart of our mission to shine a light on the potential of every student, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Events Committee Chair and Digital Joy Co-Founder Tracey Shaw. "By bringing together visionary philanthropists, corporate partners, and community leaders, we're not just hosting a glamorous evening; we're forging a powerful coalition committed to tearing down barriers and empowering the next generation of innovators and storytellers. "

FABF scholarship recipients will take center stage alongside students from the Bronx High School for Visual Arts, sharing their personal journeys and showcasing the projects they created through the FABF NextGen Media Creators Lab.

General admission tickets are available starting at $250.

Event Details:

Event: Spotlight on Giving

Date: April 30 th , 2026

, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Manhattan, New York City

Dress Code: Sophisticated Chic

Proceeds from the event will directly support For A Bright Future Foundation's scholarship and project-based programs, benefiting underprivileged students pursuing higher education and career pathways.

To become a sponsor or to inquire about event tickets, please email us at [email protected]

For more information about the Spotlight on Giving event or to register, visit: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/nycspotlightongiving.

Contact:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

[email protected]

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future