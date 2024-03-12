For A Bright Future Foundation Announces New Sponsors and Host Lineup for its Spectacular Fundraiser on March 14th in New York City

The addition of these new sponsors, alongside Black Dragon Capital℠ LLC, Greenberg Traurig LLP, BECU, Amerant Bank, and PayMaple LLC, demonstrates a resolute dedication to advancing equal opportunities and enhancing educational access for all students.

The fundraiser symbolizes a ray of hope and a tribute to potential. The event's proceeds will directly support For A Bright Future's scholarship initiatives and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) project-based programs, designed to empower underserved students by facilitating their access to higher education. 95% of all funds raised will directly benefit our programs, which are vital programs for underprivileged children in communities who need them most.

The evening is guaranteed to be exceptional. With exquisite cuisine and cocktails, captivating live music, networking prospects with like-minded individuals, exciting raffles, extravagant live and silent auctions, and sensational performers. Furthermore, the outstanding art exhibition will further enhance the event's appeal.

"We are deeply grateful to our generous sponsors, guests, and volunteers for their continued support of our cause. Their contributions are instrumental in our efforts to pave the way for a brighter future for more talented kids in need. We eagerly anticipate an exciting and successful fundraising event showcasing a spectacular art exhibition, remarkable auction items, captivating entertainment, and more," expressed Tracey Shaw, President and Co-Founder of Digital Joy and former WWE Executive and Chair of the Event Committee.

Event Highlights:

Strike a pose on the Step & Repeat!

Engage with an amazing and heartwarming photo exhibition.

Participate in incredible auction items (silent and live auction), including high-end luxurious items and coveted sports memorabilia.

Enjoy music and great entertainment with the popular and amazing Mentalist Daniel Nicholas.

Hear a testimonial from Daniela Palacios , a For A Bright Future scholar who has recently authored her first book.

, a For A Bright Future scholar who has recently authored her first book. Indulge in succulent hors d'oeuvres and specially crafted event cocktails!

"Our team is deeply grateful for the trust and support extended by our sponsor organizations and individuals. Their generosity empowers us to give back to the community," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board. "We are committed to nurturing the aspirations of bright young individuals through our programs, fostering their empowerment to become future givers. This significant endeavor is made possible by the unwavering support of these remarkable organizations and individuals who share in For A Bright Future's mission."

To become a sponsor of the For A Bright Future fundraising event, or to inquire about tickets, please email [email protected].

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations and Development

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future