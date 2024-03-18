For a Bright Future Foundation's Annual Fundraiser Successfully Raises $400,000, Advancing its Mission to Make a Positive Impact

The highly anticipated, exclusive event showcased an array of exquisite hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, accompanied by captivating live music and provided unparalleled networking opportunities with like-minded individuals. The evening also featured opulent live and silent auctions, a stunning art exhibition, phenomenal entertainers, and an inspiring testimonial from a past scholarship recipient at Columbia University, culminating in an unforgettable and remarkable experience.

The event had an impressive star-studded lineup of hosts including Emmy Award-winning Fox 13 News Anchor and Actress, Amy Nay; For A Bright Future Board Member and Managing Director of Investment Banking at TD Cowen, Davies Beller; and Tracey Shaw, For A Bright Future Event Chair, former Executive at WWE, and current Co-founder and President of Digital Joy. Their presence and incredible energy created an atmosphere that was both welcoming and utterly enjoyable.

The Foundation received tremendous support from a diverse array of individual donors and businesses, as well as an impressive roster of large corporate sponsors. From the powerhouse presence of Black Dragon Capital℠ LLC and Greenberg Traurig LLP to the support of BECU, Amerant Bank, PayMaple LLC, TD Cowen, and Sagewind Capital LLC, their generous contributions were pivotal in propelling the Foundation towards an extraordinary fundraising achievement of $400,000. This remarkable backing will enable For A Bright Future to take substantial steps forward in furthering its mission and creating a positive impact in underserved communities nationwide.

"The success of our recent fundraiser is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our community to create a positive impact. We are deeply grateful for the remarkable generosity of our individual and corporate sponsors, whose contributions have propelled us toward our mission of supporting underserved communities. The dedication and hard work of our Events and Fundraising Committees have been instrumental in raising $400K to further our cause," said Louis Hernandez Jr., For A Bright Future Founder and Chairman of the Board. "I am humbled by the support from esteemed businesses, recognized organizations, and community leaders who have rallied behind our vision, and I am inspired by the difference we are collectively making in the lives of those in need. Together, we are sowing the seeds for a brighter and more equitable future."

The Foundation was born out of Louis Hernandez Jr.'s personal journey, having experienced the challenges of belonging to an underprivileged and underrepresented group. Through this experience, he recognized the crucial need to ensure equal access to education and healthcare. Motivated by this realization, he founded For A Bright Future to support deserving students and give back to the community.

"We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we received during our "Warmth of Giving" fundraiser. The incredible generosity shown by our sponsors, attendees, and donors will have a direct impact on the lives of underserved, underprivileged kids through scholarships and STEAM educational programs. I am immensely proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by the Events Committee volunteers and the Foundation's staff. Together, we are making a tangible difference in creating opportunities for a brighter future," said Tracey Shaw, Chair of the For A Bright Future Events Committee and President and Co-Founder of Digital Joy.

95% of all funds raised will directly benefit our programs, which are vital programs for underprivileged children in communities who need them most.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

