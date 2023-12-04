For A Bright Future Foundation Awards 2023 Veterans and Families Scholarship to Anderson Espinal Gervacio of Virginia

The nonprofit organization awards outstanding students from veterans and their families pursuing a degree in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), with Anderson Espinal Gervacio joining this year's roster of high-potential scholarship winners

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its Veterans and Families Scholarship to Anderson Espinal Gervacio, 24, of Virginia.

For A Bright Future has awarded its Veterans and Families Scholarship to Anderson Espinal Gervacio, 24, of Virginia.

The charitable organization was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path toward success, For A Bright Future provides scholarships emphasizing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are especially tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including those from single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

"The American Dream, a beacon of hope and opportunity, is safeguarded by the unwavering dedication of our military heroes. Our scholarship program is committed to empowering veterans and their families with the necessary financial backing and educational opportunities to uplift their lives. The legacy of service in my family, from my father, wife, and many in my family, instilled in me profound gratitude for the sacrifices made by our servicemen and servicewomen. We look forward to championing such extraordinary members of our military family, and we applaud Anderson on his remarkable accomplishment," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, FABF.

Anderson Espinal Gervacio is currently majoring in nursing at Old Dominion University. His choice of career path stems from a deep-rooted desire to affect the well-being of others positively. Gervacio believes that becoming a nurse will grant him the unique opportunity to provide compassionate care and support to the members of his community during their most vulnerable moments. Having been in the army for a few years himself, Gervacio views a career in healthcare as the culmination of all the skills he learned during his tenure, which will ultimately allow him to serve his community once again.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to receive the 2023 Veterans & Families Scholarship from the For A Bright Future Foundation. This award not only eases the financial burden on my educational journey but also reaffirms the belief in my potential," says Anderson Espinal Gervacio.

"For A Bright Future paves the way for promising students like Anderson to overcome obstacles and shine. His fortitude in pushing boundaries to contribute significantly to the community is commendable. As he embarks on this educational journey, we extend our best wishes to him," said Luis Hernandez, Sr., US Navy veteran and FABF Scholarship Committee Member.

Every year, the foundation receives a growing number of applications to review. This year, we received a landmark total of 3,900 applications. Our deepest appreciation extends to Susie Hernandez, Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee. We would also like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of volunteers on the scholarship selection committee.

The Veterans and Families Scholarship selection team includes:

Luis Hernandez, Sr. , Retd. Computer & Science Prof., University of CA

, Retd. Computer & Science Prof., University of CA Delbert Parks , President of Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group

For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org .

