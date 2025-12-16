For A Bright Future Foundation Names J'Khari Wilson as 2025 FinTech Innovation Scholarship Recipient

Honoring an exceptional scholar dedicated to advancing FinTech innovation and community impact

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved students today announced that J'Khari Wilson of Florida is the recipient of its 2025 Fintech Innovation Scholarship.

This prestigious award empowers underrepresented and exceptional students to shape the future of fintech and make a lasting difference in the industry. The scholarship will support J'Khari's studies in business administration and finance at Devry University and empower him to become a CPA. He is passionate about leveraging his career to address critical social issues such as homelessness, income inequality, and affordable housing.

Since its inception, FABF has awarded scholarships in STEM, financial technology, healthcare, and education to students from single-parent households, military families, and other underrepresented backgrounds. In 2025 alone, the foundation reviewed more than 10,000 applications nationwide, a testament to the urgent demand for accessible educational funding.

"This scholarship means the world to me! It means that people from all walks of life are given the opportunity to be able to excel within the Fintech space and I look forward to being able to continuously innovate and help progress society," said J'Khari Wilson.

Scholarship selections are guided by an expert committee under the leadership of Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo, with Christina Stubbs, Senior Vice President at Amerant Bank, serving as a volunteer reader for the FinTech scholarship.

Gina Rogoto, FABF's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, oversees the outreach and selection process that ensures scholarships reach the most deserving candidates.

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations & Programs,

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering underrepresented youth through scholarships, mentorship, and resources in education, healthcare, the arts, and leadership. Founded by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠, FABF's mission is to illuminate the path to success for students who face systemic barriers, fostering the next generation of innovators, educators, and community leaders. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.fabff.org/.

